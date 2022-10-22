Santos x Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Santos and Corinthians will face each other this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be the first reunion of the teams after the Copa do Brasil classic, in which Timão won and qualified. O ge tracks all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos – click here to follow.

Peixe is coming off two consecutive wins in the Brazilian Championship and is excited about the possibility of fighting for a spot in next year’s Libertadores. With 43 points, it appears in 12th place in the classification table, two points behind América-MG, in eighth place.

Corinthians will need to overcome the hangover and the accumulated mental and physical fatigue of last Wednesday night, when they finished runner-up in the Copa do Brasil, after losing on penalties to Flamengo, at Maracanã. The focus now is on getting a direct spot to the Libertadores group stage as soon as possible. Timão is fifth, with 54 points.

Santos – coach: Orlando Ribeiro (interim)

Peixe has important absences for the match against Corinthians. Defender Maicon is recovering from a muscle injury. Eduardo Bauermann, who forms the starting defense duo with Maicon, is suspended for his third yellow card. The pair will not be available to coach Orlando Ribeiro for the classic.

Without Maicon and Eduardo Bauermann, the defense duo will be formed by Luiz Felipe, who had already been playing in the last games, and Alex.

Striker Marcos Leonardo remains in doubt. The player received a blow to the back against Red Bull Bragantino. He spent the last few days treating the pain and participated in part of Peixe’s last training session before facing Corinthians.

Likely team: João Paulo, Nathan (Madson), Luiz Felipe, Alex and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Ed Carlos; Ângelo, Marcos Leonardo (Lucas Barbosa, Rwan or Angulo) and Lucas Braga.

hanging: João Paulo, Luiz Felipe, Lucas Pires, Madson, Carlos Sánchez, Bruno Oliveira, Vinicius Zanocelo, Rodrigo Fernández, Jhojan Julio, Marcos Leonardo, Lucas Barbosa and Lucas Braga.

Embezzlement: Eduardo Bauermann (suspended), Maicon, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo, injured.

Corinthians – coach: Vitor Pereira

Aware of the importance of the classic for the aspirations of his team and the difficulty in winning away from home, Vítor should select the starting lineup for this Saturday’s game. With the exception, of course, of players who may not be physically fit after last Wednesday’s intense game.

The only absence among the main players is Adson, with a thigh injury, suffered precisely in the final against Flamengo. Xavier is also out, with tendonitis in his knee.

Likely team: Cassius; Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito (Mateus Vital), Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes.

hanging: Giovanni and Ramiro.

Who is out: Adson and Xavier (injured).

