São Paulo starts negotiations for Pablo Maia, and another Premier League team enters the race

São Paulo toughened things up for Fulham, from England, regarding the negotiation of midfielder Pablo Maia. According to LANCE! found, Tricolor refused the first offer made by the Premier League team, of around 7.5 million euros (R$ 38.2 million).

The São Paulo plan, according to the L! found, it’s simple: release Pablo Maia. But as long as the offer reaches double digits. Without this, the negotiations will not move forward.

ALSO READ: Premier League club makes move to sign Pablo Maia; see details



The problem for Fulham is that there is competition. Another English team, Nottingham Forest reported that they should make an offer for Cotia’s calf in the next few days. And Tricolor wants to wait and see what can be offered.

Forest is the team with which Gustavo Scarpa signed pre-contract to perform in January, after leaving Palmeiras.

Since August, the midfielder has been monitored by English clubs after he was hailed as the best revelation from São Paulo in the São Paulo Junior Cup.

Head of coach Alex’s team that reached the semifinals of the grassroots competition, Pablo Maia was soon promoted to the professional team by Rogério Ceni. And he is third in the squad that has played the most this year: 56 times, with two goals scored. He won the starting position with the injury of Gabriel Neves, the coach’s first choice for the sector.

The same Fulham had already monitored other São Paulo calves, such as Luizão, Rodrigo Nestor and Igor Gomes. Currently playing for the London club are Brazilians Willian and Andreas Pereira, respectively former Corinthians and Flamengo.

Sao Paulo, starts, negotiations, Pablo Maia, team, Premier League, match