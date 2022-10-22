Schedule highlights from October 10th to 16th

Disclosure

Discover the highlights of the program A&E from the 10th to the 16th of October. The channel airs never-before-seen episodes of Bosch, DNA detectives and Origins of Hip Hop.

The A&E Movies track features Countdown (11), lions and lambs (14) and In Escape Rhythm (15).

10/10, Monday, 10:05 pm

This week in the episodes of Bosch, on a trip to Las Vegas, Harry gets information about Waits

A&E airs the Bosch crime series, starring Titus Welliver (Shaft, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law of Night, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Argo), based on the novels by Michael Connelly and accompanying the Los Angeles Police Department Homicide Detective Harry Bosch.

A&E will air the first two seasons of the series in sequence, Monday through Thursday. With a very peculiar and dynamic plot and rhythm, Bosch follows a professional passionate about his work and who, despite a superficial appearance, hides a lot of humanity inside. As a good protagonist, Harry Bosch is a pragmatic and independent policeman, one of those who carry professional ethics to the end, follow his instinct and defy authority. He puts passion into his work and courage to solve cases. However, will he be able to maintain these values ​​until the last consequences, or will he break through this barrier to save himself?

In addition to Titus Welliver, the cast includes Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Lance Reddick, Madison Lintz, Troy Evans, DaJuan Johnson, Gregory Scott Cummins and Scott Klace.

The first and second seasons of the series will air on A&E in sequence, Monday through Thursday. Check out this week’s new releases:

10/10, Monday

In Mama’s Boy, when the issue with Raynard Waits (Jason Gedrick) becomes more intense, Deputy Chief Irving (Lance Reddick) decides to push Bosch away. Meanwhile, the detective focuses all his attention on unraveling the mystery of the bones case. However, during his investigation he is caught in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

10/11, Tuesday

In the episode How long ago, Bosch travels to Las Vegas to see his teenage daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) and get information about Waits from his ex-wife. In Los Angeles, Waits continues to threaten him, and things get even more complicated when a simple cross-examination of a witness in the Bones case puts Julia Brasher (Annie Wershing) in danger.

10/12, Wednesday

In Lost Boys, Bosch struggles to manage the professional and personal consequences of the Waits case. Meanwhile, an echo from his past helps him uncover crucial clues to putting him behind bars. However, as he finds himself cornered, a restless Waits begins plotting a deadly plan.

10/13, Thursday

This Thursday’s episode is Ups and Downs. Shortly after his visit to Las Vegas, Bosch arranges for Eleanor (Sarah Clarke), his ex-wife, to become his ally. Meanwhile, Waits directs all of his disturbing attention to Bosch. Also, Deputy Chief Irving makes a series of deals that could change the future of the police department and the city. Indicative rating: 16 years

10/11, Tuesday, 10:50 pm

A&E Movies track shows the thriller Countdown, with Paul Walker

The plot of Countdown, today’s attraction of the A&E Movies track, is set during the passage of Hurricane Katrina through the city of New Orleans.

In a city hospital, a pregnant woman gives birth to a premature baby before dying. Everyone at the hospital flees in fear of the hurricane, but the baby’s father, Nolan Hayes (Paul Walker, Fast & Furious, 13th Ward), remains on site to ensure the incubator doesn’t crash and is able to keep his son alive.

Countdown (Hours, 2013, USA)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Directed by: Eric Heisserer

Cast: Paul Walker, Genesis Rodriguez, Nancy Nave

IC: 14

10/12, Wednesday, 19:35

Technology and genealogy help solve crimes from 1984, in never-before-seen episodes of DNA Detectives

The Bloodline Detectives series highlights how the use of family DNA and genealogy, in addition to the most advanced forensic technologies, assist law enforcement in solving real-life homicide and sex crimes cases.

The production uses DNA collected at the crime scene and DNA sent by people to genealogy websites to see if there is any match for anyone. From there, genealogists identify possible suspects and the police can complete investigations and make the necessary arrests.

With each episode of DNA Detectives, Nancy Grace presents a case, along with expert interviews, dramatic reconstructions and archival footage.

A&E airs two new episodes on Wednesdays.

In today’s first, Melanie Road Bloodbath in 1984, the body of a young girl was discovered in an alley not far from her home in the safe city of Bath, England. How, after a long period, the police, with the help of technological advances, finally track down the perpetrator of this attack and murder of a young girl?

Next, in Snow Murder, young Traci Hammberg is found beaten to death in rural Wisconsin snow in 1984, and the killer eludes police detection for decades. How will a revolutionary advance in DNA testing methods reveal the identity of killers? However, after all this time, is he still alive? IC: 14

10/14, Friday, 21:20

Lions and Lambs, with Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise and Robert Redford, is featured in this Friday’s A&E Movies

Three stories told simultaneously in ninety minutes in real time, involving different aspects of the war, is the motto of Lions and Lambs, today’s highlight of the A&E Movies track. The feature, starring and directed by Robert Redford (Spy Game, Indecent Proposal), brought together a great cast: Meryl Streep (The Devil Wears Prada, The Suffragettes), Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible franchise) and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Man- Spider).

A Republican senator (Tom Cruise), a presidential candidate, gives a one-hour interview to a skeptical television reporter (Meryl Streep), detailing a strategy for victory in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, two special forces ambushed on an Afghan ridge await rescue as Taliban forces close in. And a political science professor at a California college (Redford) tries to convince a promising student (Andrew Garfield) to re-engage. But the decisions weigh heavily on the reporter, the student, and the soldiers.

Lions and Lambs (Lions For Lambs, 2007, USA)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Directed by: Robert Redford

Cast: Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep, Robert Redford

IC: 18

10/15, Saturday, 10:25 pm

Three Academy Award®-nominated, Breakaway Brings Action and Drama to A&E Movies

This Saturday, the track A&E Movies screens Em Ritmo de Fuga, a feature nominated for three Oscars® in 2018 and awarded at several film festivals, in categories such as Editing and Soundtrack. The film is directed by Edgar Wright (The Nearly Dead, Last Night in Soho).

Baby (Ansel Elgort, The Fault in Our Stars, Divergent), a talented getaway driver, relies on his soundtrack to silence a hum that has troubled him since a childhood accident. After meeting the woman of his dreams, he decides to change his life. However, forced to work for a crime boss, Baby finds himself involved in a heist destined to fail.

On the Run (Baby Driver, 2017, UK/US)

Genre: Action, Cop, Drama

Directed by: Edgar Wright

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Lily James

IC: 14

10/16, Sunday, 22:55

Never-before-seen episodes of Origins of Hip Hop tell the stories of rappers Ice-T and Lil Jon

The A&E documentary series Origins of Hip Hop (Origins of Hip Hop) highlights Hip Hop’s most celebrated and innovative stars. Artists themselves, such as Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T and Ja Rule, share the experiences that made them legendary.

In eight episodes, Origins of Hip Hop explores the inspiring stories and origins of the genre’s most iconic stars. Collaborators, friends, family and exclusive testimonials from these artists take viewers back to the beginning of their trajectories and how they traced the path to success. Through interviews, each of them reflects on different moments in their careers, the obstacles they have overcome and the lessons learned along the way.

A&E airs two new episodes every Sunday.

The first of these is Ice-T. Hip Hop was born in the Bronx, but to New York’s surprise, a harsh reality also lived on the West Coast. Ice-T took a page from Iceberg Slim’s books and applied it to his multifaceted career. He has perfected the system to stand the test of time as an artist whose career spans more than four decades. From the Cop Killer to the role of America’s favorite TV cop, Ice-T’s career and accomplishments have paved the way for new artists.

Then comes Lil Jon’s turn. Growing up in an upper-middle-class family in suburban Atlanta, Jon Smith started to find his way into music at an early age. Learning to DJ from a close friend and throwing infamous parties in his basement, Smith asked for a spotlight and wanted more. Whether rising to the top as an emerging talent, forming his supergroup Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz, or continuing to make his mark on the genres, Jon knows he’s a born hitmaker. IC: 14