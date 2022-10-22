see how it works and how to apply

The telephone company Veek is offering its customers a new prepaid plan, with free internet access. The operator’s idea is to increase the number of customers, democratize internet access and expand connectivity in Brazil.

And to get free internet on your cell phone, just buy the Veek chip and download the operator’s app, which is available for Android and iOS. All Veek Pre 2.0 customers are entitled to use their mobile data free of charge.

The company currently has 15,000 customers and expects to reach 500,000 by the end of 2023. The ambitious goal counts on users joining the new plan. Continue reading to know the value of the chip and how to activate the internet for free.

How to get free internet from Veek?

The first thing to do is buy a SIM card on the operator’s website (https://veek.com.br) which costs R$15 + the cost of shipping. When the chip arrives, insert it into your smartphone and download the Veek app (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.veek.app).

Then open the app to “check in”. An ad of up to 30 seconds will be displayed and then the internet is released for a certain period, informed in the app. Several check-ins can be made throughout the day. Veek Pre 2.0 customers are entitled to use 2GB of internet per month for free.

If you need more data, you can buy extra giga packages with prices ranging from R$6 to R$120. According to the company’s CEO, the intention is to increase the monthly data limit over time.

Is Veek reliable?

The name Veek may be unknown to many Brazilians, although the startup that acts as a telephone operator is growing and has ambitious plans for Brazil. Carrier users can migrate to the plan at no additional cost, it is also possible to request the portability of the current number to VeekChip.

The company uses the same telephony antennas as TIM and the fiber optic infrastructure and technology of Americanet, with coverage throughout the territory. Currently, about 25% of customers use Veek’s free phone service.

In addition to the Veek Pre 2.0 plan, there are others from the Freemium, Ultra and Premium categories. Prices also vary, depending on packages and data.

