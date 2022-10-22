See what is the currency of Qatar and how much it is worth

The Qatar World Cup will start in less than a month. The currency that circulates in the country has a name similar to the real, but it is completely different. It is called the Qatari Rial.

Foreign exchange broker Travelex Confidence claims that there was a 55% increase in sales of the rial in September compared to August this year.

How much is the rial worth? A rial is worth R$1.42 at the commercial rate (used between companies). For those who are going to buy the currency to travel, it costs R$ 1.78 (tourism quote). Compared to the US dollar, a rial is worth $0.27.

How are the notes and coins? There are two coins and seven notes: the 25 and 50 coins and the one, five, ten, 50, 100, 200 and 500 rial notes.

The 200-riyal banknote began circulating in the country in 2020, the same year the Qatari government changed the design of all paper money.

Ten rial banknote has stadium stamped on it: The ten rial banknote has the Lusail Stadium stamped on it. He is considered the most important of the World Cup this year.

Ten rial banknote, the currency of Qatar, has a stamp of the stadium of the World Cup final Image: Publicity/Central Bank of Qatar

At the beginning of the works, the stadium was called “Iconic Stadium” because it is the most important stadium in the Qatar World Cup and symbolizes the image that the country wants to pass on to the world.

It is the largest of the eight stadiums that will host the games, with a capacity for 80,000 fans, and stage for the final scheduled for December 18.