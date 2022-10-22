see what the newest controversial toy looks like

SeaWorld Orlando is preparing a huge novelty for 2023. It will open the first roller coaster to be standing, not seated. In addition to this pioneering spirit, it will also be the first surf roller coaster on the planet. This new model of coaster developed by B&M is an evolution of the stand up coaster to give passengers the impression that they are on a surfboard.

Riders on the roller coaster will be standing, but with their legs slightly bent and the “seat” will provide a dampening effect. The length of the course will be 899.2 meters, the height of 33.5 meters and the speed of 96.6 km/h. The duration will be one minute and fifty seconds.

Do you know when the roller coaster came about?

The roller coaster was invented in the United States in the late 19th century because LaMarcus Thompson, owner of a lingerie factory in Indiana, wanted to save America from the temptations of alcohol and sex. This devout man saw such outings as wholesome and innocent entertainment, an antidote to the lure of immoral pleasures.

A Smithsonian Channel video explains that in the 1880s Thompson was in the midst of a spiritual crisis because he could not bear to see his fellow citizens spending more and more time in brothels and saloons. At that time, many pro-temperance movements in particular demanded that the consumption of alcohol be legally limited, even prohibited. Prohibition at the national level emerged in 1920.

Before LaMarcus Thompson’s, there were other types of roller coasters in Europe inspired by the giant ice slides popular in 17th century Russia. But the ancestor of the modern roller coaster is, in fact, the one invented by Thompson.

The idea to build these circuits came to him during a trip to the Pennsylvania town of Mauch Chunck, where railcars used to transport coal from a mine became a tourist attraction. In fact, the tracks were on a very steep slope towards the end of the journey, and passers-by got used to climbing them to take advantage of the speed. Gradually, this train journey by the miners became a kind of paid carousel and even one of the most popular tourist attractions in the country.

More details about the surf coaster

SeaWorld Orlando’s seventh coaster features unique surfboard vehicles, with riders standing while the seats move up and down to mimic the sensation of riding a wave. A very different thing in the world of park toys.

Riders will experience the adrenaline rush of letting loose on a massive wave. The coaster includes five moments in the air, an innovative inversion called by the manufacturer a curve wave, plus speeds of up to 60 mph. As previously announced, ‘Arctic Rescue’ at SeaWorld San Diego will be the longest and fastest roller coaster on the West Coast. ‘Catapult Falls’, the world’s first launched coaster, is coming to SeaWorld San Antonio.

In conclusion, this makes 2023 an exciting year for SeaWorld parks as it introduces more new rides and experiences that don’t exist anywhere else. Namely: new emotions for the parks, with unique and engaging experiences.

