see where to watch the Copa Libertadores final

for the grand finale of Liberators cup, Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense face each other on October 29, a Saturday, in Guayaquil, at 17:00 (Brasilia time). In addition to the most coveted cup in South America, it is worth a spot in the 2023 edition. You will be able to follow the match, among other places, on the Star+ streaming service.

It is the third consecutive final between Brazilian clubs. In 2020 and 2021, Palmeiras became champions against Santos and Flamengo, respectively. Mengão is behind the third title and is the current runner-up of Libertadores. The Hurricane, in turn, reaches the second decision in its history, since it was vice in 2005, against São Paulo.

If champion, Flamengo will win the title undefeated, something that only happened with Corinthians in the current format. Carioca’s Rubro-Negro eliminated Deportes Tolima, Corinthians and Vélez Sarsfield in the previous stages, while Hurricane left behind Libertad, Estudiantes and the current two-time champion Palmeiras.

