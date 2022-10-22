Shirley, with Elisabeth Moss, debuts today on television in Portugal

The famous horror writer Shirley Jackson She is on the verge of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of two newlyweds alters her meticulous routine and increases the tension in her already tempestuous relationship with her unfaithful husband.

Prone to vicious barbs and copious daytime cocktails, the middle-aged couple get to play ruthlessly with the naive youngsters in this fiercely original Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline) biopic.

With Elisabeth Moss in one of the best roles of his career, Shirley arrives today on Portuguese television after being at TVCine FEST. Premieres on October 22, Saturday, at 9:30 pm, exclusively on TVCine Top.

As famous for her horror fiction as her difficult nature, writer Shirley Jackson is working on a new book when a visit from newlyweds Fred and Rose disrupts her creative process and her marriage to professor and literary critic Stanley. Hyman. As Stanley struggles to maintain academic dominance over Fred, his supposed protégé, Rose tries to rein in her own professional ambitions and adjust to married life while navigating day-to-day life with their hosts, two fiery intellectuals with a endless number of neuroses and ever-changing loyalties. Rose’s curiosity and confident nature make her an ideal prey for Shirley, a brilliant author whose only loyalty is to her work.

Shirley at 9:30 pm on TVCine Top

Winner of the Sundance Special Jury Prize in the Auteur Film category, Shirley is the new film by Josephine Decker, a unique voice in the American independent film scene, and features Martin Scorsese as executive producer. Elevated by outstanding work by Elisabeth Moss, and a cast that also includes Odessa Young, Michael Stuhlbarg and Logan Lerman, Shirley pays tribute to the pioneering legacy of writer Shirley Jackson in a surprising and provocative way, blending fact and fiction in a work filled with tension. and echoes of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.

