Smart TV LG with Alexa with 25% off on Amazon

If you were thinking of changing your television, then plan your purchase. Amazon has a special offer on Smart TV LG with Alexa65 inches: 25% off, which made the device go from R$ 8,715 to R$ 6,499, which can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments.

Smart TV LG with Alexa Smart TV LG 65″ 4K Quantum Dot NanoCell

BRL 6,499

LG’s TV has the “NanoCell” technology, which has a type of screen composed of a layer of nanocrystals that light up individually. In practice, the feature offers high image quality, as well as more real dark tones.

The image is really the device’s strong point, in addition to NanoCell technology, the LG smart TV is 4K.

The TV also has a new LG home screen and the ability to choose between Alexa and Google Assistant. And, with the Bluetooth surround sound feature, you can connect wireless speakers, creating a richer audio experience.

