Sonic fans will love this new motherboard from ASRock

Some images of a new mobo from ASRock which carries a very interesting particularity in its design, it follows a theme inspired by one of the best known characters in the world of games, Sonic. The images were published on Twitter on the account momomo_usknown for its leaks linked to the hardware universe.

christened of Z790 PG Sonicthe motherboard, as its name suggests, is based on the Z790 chipset, a high-end option for 13th Gen Intel (Raptor Lake).

The mobo is a modified version of the Z790 PG Riptide. The visual modifications involving the famous SEGA character appear in the beautifully stylized packaging and also throughout the PCB and passive dissipation elements of the motherboard. The Z790 PG Sonic also has Sonic stamped on the back.

It is possible to observe several lines in blue color that induce the notion of movement, the name Sonic in one of the parts of the cover of the rear mirror, in addition to part of the character’s head stamped on the chipset dissipation block.

With the exception of the visual part, the board follows the same offered by Z790 PG Riptide. ATX form factor, 4x DDR5 slots (maximum support for 6800 MHz), 2x PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, 2x 8-pin processor connectors, plus 14+1+1 power phases, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 x 2 @ ports 20 Gbps, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen1, 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 and 2x USB 2.0.

The socket is the LGA1700, ensuring compatibility with Intel’s 12th and 13th generation processors. There’s also 4x M.2 (PCIe 4.0 x4), plus an M.2 focused on receiving a Wi-Fi card, plus 8x SATA III, 2.5 Gbps Killer Ethernet port (and software to optimize packet delivery or manage network usage) and a technology-enhanced audio system SteelSeries Nahimic Audio (Realtek ALC897 codecs). Video outputs are 1x HDMI 1 1x DisplayPort.

price and availability

The Z790 PG Sonic has yet to be officially revealed by ASRock; therefore pricing and release date information is not yet known. However, it is likely that the card will only be sold in the Asian market.