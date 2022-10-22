Star+ announces premiere date for new miniseries with Jessica Biel

posted on 07/08/2022 15:28



(credit: HULU)

Star+ has announced the premiere date of the miniseries of a drama based on real events. Entitled candy and starring Jessica Biel, the miniseries arrives on the platform on July 27, consisting of five episodes.

Set in 1980s Texas, the miniseries tells the true story of the crime committed by Candy Montgomery, a stay-at-home mom who apparently has everything socially expected: a good husband, two kids and a beautiful home. She even carefully plans the execution of her ‘sins’. However, the pressure of discomfort with the situation begins to build, as does the desire for freedom.

Check out the trailer:

In addition to Biel, names like Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza make up the cast. The executive producer and screenwriter responsible for the series pilot is Robin Veith, alongside Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund.