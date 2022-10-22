The Corinthians player who ruined Vidal’s leg; could not play Libertadores

Vidal suffered a strong entry from a Corinthians player

October 21, 2022 · 6:00 pm

O Flamengo played, last Wednesday (19), an exciting final of the Brazil’s Cup against Corinthianswho won on penalties (0-0 in the first leg and 1-1 in the return) and Arturo Vidalin addition to winning his first title since his arrival at Mengão, he took a beautiful memory: a very strong entry in the tibia that left marks.

Reserve in the first match, in São Paulo, in the return game the Chilean started playing and was substituted 28 minutes from the end, when the score was 1 to 0 in favor of the cariocas (Corinthians drew with Giuliano, at 37). With a good job, being the axis in the midfield and contributing both in the recovery and in the game, a dispute of the ball with Renato Augusto left marks. However, the former Inter Milan, Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Bayern Munich kept playing.

Renato Augusto in action for Corinthians

Vidal arrived at Flamengo in July, at the opening of Brazil transfer window. Since then, he alternates between ownership and the bench with the coach Dorival Junior. He was the first chosen by the commander to be the replacement for João Gomes, who was suspended in the grand final on account of the third yellow card, which he received in the first leg in São Paulo. Much loved by the red-blacks, the Chilean played an important role during the game.

alvinegro idol

Renato Augusto was champion of the Brazilian championship from 2015, from Paulista championship and gives South American Recopa in 2013 with the white mantle. Since 2016, he has been in Chinese football, and returned to the São Paulo team last year. He has been the main midfield player with the manager Victor Pereira. Without the cup, Timão now turns its attention to the Brazilianto win a spot in the next America’s Liberators.