The indigenous leader who defied Christopher Columbus and was sentenced to a tragic death

Carolina Pichardo*

BBC News World

21 October 2022 Updated 2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Anacaona leader welcoming the Spaniards (Chromolithography – ‘La Civilización’, volume III, 1882)

Her name meant “golden flower”—and Anacaona was indeed a beautiful and powerful princess of the Taíno people.

And she was also a cultured and talented woman, who believed in peace, in coexistence and paid with her life for it. Perhaps for this reason she is one of the few indigenous people whose name is mentioned in the early years of the conquest of America, in the late 15th century.

In your History of the Indies (1527-1547)Friar Bartolomeu de las Casas described her as “an admirable woman, very prudent, very graceful and palatial in her words, arts and gestures, very friendly to Christians”.

And the French Jesuit priest Pierre François Xavier de Charlevoix wrote in his book Histoire de l’Isle Espagnole or de S. Domingue (“History of the island of La Hispaniola or Santo Domingo”, in free translation) that she was a “very intelligent woman, superior to her sex and her nation”.

Although few chroniclers have known her or been witnesses of the facts, writings like these have allowed the story of a woman who became legend to be traced. Her memory remains alive to this day, over 500 years after her death.

Powerful family daughter

Anacaona is believed to have been 18 years old on December 5, 1492, when Christopher Columbus and his crew arrived at the island that the natives called Quisqueya (“mother of all lands”), Bohio (“home of the Taínos” ), Babeque (“land of gold”) and Ayti.

The Europeans named the island La Hispaniola, now divided between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

At that time, the island was mainly dominated by the Taíno people. And, according to De las Casas, there were five caciques, each responsible for a region of the island — the cacicados.

photo caption, The five chieftains of the island of La Hispaniola at the time of Columbus’ arrival, recorded by the historian Bartolomeu de las Casas

The largest and most populous region was Jaragua, which was under the command of cacique Bohechío, Anacaona’s brother. She lived in Maguana, after having married the chief of that region, Caonabo.

Anacaona was respected and loved not only for her position, but also for writing poetry and songs.

For this reason, it stood out in the areítos, which were cultural and religious manifestations of the Taíno people, who used storytelling and dance to celebrate important events, such as the visit of a cacique or the success of the harvest.

The history of Anacaona is full of legends, but it is said that its position towards the arrival of the Spaniards was initially positive and, even after several disappointments and aware of the power of the conquerors, it never stopped defending peace and coexistence.

abuse and destruction

In December 1492, Columbus ordered the construction of the Fortress of La Navidad, with the remains of the ship Santa Maria, on the north coast of the island of La Hispaniola.

photo caption, Illustration of the construction of the Fortress of La Navidad. ‘Life and travels of Cristóbal Colón’, Gaspar and Roig, 1851

Columbus appointed 39 men to take care of this first Spanish construction on the island and, before leaving, ordered them not to abuse the natives.

But the men did not obey him, and when Columbus returned in 1493, the fort was destroyed.

The first official chronicler of the Indies, Gonzalo Fernández de Oviedo, reported that all the men had been killed by the indigenous people, “who could not bear their excesses, as they took women and used them as they liked, in addition to practicing other abuses and causing resentment.” , as people without leadership and disorder”.

Caonabo was held responsible and some reports indicate that Anacaona, upon learning of the Spanish mistreatment of indigenous women, was the one who convinced him to attack them.

But there are historians who dispute this version, such as Luisa Navarro, former director of the Faculty of History and Anthropology at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic.

photo caption, Adored by her people, Anacaona was the ‘ultimate leader of the entire population’, according to historian Luisa Navarro

According to the historian, it was almost impossible to reach the Fortress of La Navidad without adequate means of transport.

“To reach the place where the fortress was, it was necessary to climb the northern mountain range and descend on the other side, until reaching the coastal region of the Atlantic valley,” Navarro explained to BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service.

It would take 63 hours to make this journey on foot. “How would Anacaona have made this trip to find out what was happening and come back to tell Caonabo?”, she asks.

Other historians suspect that Caonabo was found guilty for political reasons and that the charges that Spanish navigator Alonso de Ojeda used to detain him two years later were false. And even the way to imprison him was deceptive.

Credit, Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz photo caption, Monument to Christopher Columbus, with cacique Anacaona on the pedestal, in Santo Domingo

According to Navarro, before arresting him, Ojeda proposed a deal. He offered the chief a gift, and when he held out his hands to accept it, they put the shackles on him.

“Caonabo died in chains and fetters”, according to De las Casas, when a storm sank the vessel that was taking him to Spain in 1496. Anacaona thus became the dowager queen of Maguana.

Anacaona moved to live with his brother Bohechío, in the neighboring region of Jaragua. There, she was “respected and feared” like the cacique, according to Gonzalo Fernández de Oviedo.

Shortly after, Bartolomeu, the younger brother of Christopher Columbus, arrived in the region. And, even with the deterioration of relations with the conquerors, Anacaona convinced Bohechío to recognize the sovereignty of the Catholic kings and to undertake to pay a tax that was already levied in other regions of the island.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Spanish ships caught the attention of Anacaona

Chroniclers of the time report that the visit of Bartholomew Columbus was a festive event, marked by celebrations. There were so many gifts that he had to charter a caravel to transport them.

Columbus, for his part, invited Anacaona and Bohechío to visit his ship. When shots were fired in his honor, the noise disturbed them so much “that they almost threw themselves into the water in astonishment; but when they saw Bartolomeu laughing, they calmed down”, according to the chronicler Antonio de Herrera y Tordesillas.

The same chronicler adds that, after the incident, they “observed the stern and bow around them, entered the caravel, went to the hold and were astonished”.

According to De las Casas, the visit to the caravel “made the king and queen happy, as well as all the lords, and their companions were very pleased”.

This is one of the few known facts of Anacaona’s life — and one of the happiest.

Chief of Jaragua and Maguana

In 1502, Anacaona, cacique of Maguana, lost his brother. And, in recognition of her courage and intelligence, she was named chief of the island’s “backbone”: Jaragua.

At that time, La Hispaniola was shaken. There had been a rebellion by frustrated Spaniards, as well as an uprising by several indigenous caciques who were fighting the invaders.

The new governor of the Indies — the Commander of Lares, Friar Nicolau de Ovando — proposed to pacify the island. The distant region of Jaragua was in his sights, not only because the Spanish rebels had taken refuge there, but also because rumors had spread that Anacaona and other caciques were conspiring against the Spanish crown.

Therefore, the governor’s and cacique’s ideas of “pacification” were very different.

photo caption, Portrait of Nicholas de Ovando

Despite the Spaniards’ contempt and continual abuse against the indigenous people, Anacaona was convinced that only a stable peace could save her people. But the peace that Ovando wanted brought neither agreements nor salvation.

The governor organized his troops and left for Jaragua, while Anacaona organized a grand reception for the commander.

the trap

On a Sunday in July 1503, Anacaona received Ovando in the Jaragua square with large parties, singing and dancing, as was customary. The governor arrived with 70 men on horseback and 200 hikers.

Dozens of chiefs, subjects of Anacaona, also attended the celebration. She was one of the last to arrive at the square, accompanied by her daughter and other female leaders.

“She organized an areito for Ovando… and more than 300 maidens participated in the dance, all of her maids, single…”, says Fernández de Oviedo.

photo caption, The massacre of Queen Anacaona and her subjects. Engraving of the book ‘Brevísima relación de la destrucción de las Indias’, by Bartolomeu de las Casas

After several demonstrations of the celebrations of the Taínos, the honorees invited the indigenous people to gather in a hut to return the honors with a show of their own.

Excited and unarmed, the chiefs and their companions gathered in a house made of wood and straw. As they watched a competition, Ovando gave the agreed signal to his men, who captured them, tied them up and burned them alive.

Meanwhile, other Spaniards were attacking the indigenous people outside. De las Casas says they cut off the children’s legs as they ran. And when some Spaniard tried to save a child by getting him to mount his horse, another would approach and “spear the child through.”

the condemnation

For several months after the massacre, Nicolau de Ovando led a bloody campaign of persecution against the indigenous people, until they were almost exterminated from the island, according to Samuel M. Wilson in his book Hispaniola: Caribbean Chiefdoms in the Age of Columbus (“La Hispaniola: The Cacicados of the Caribbean in the Time of Columbus”, in free translation).

His bloody campaigns and a series of epidemics reduced the population of La Hispaniola, from an estimated 500,000 people at the time of Columbus’ arrival, to just 60,000 natives, according to data from the 1507 census in the Handbook of Dominican History (“Handbook of Dominican History”, in free translation), by historian Frank Moya Pons.

photo caption, Captured Anacaona, in an illustration from the book ‘Life and Voyages of Christopher Columbus’, by Washington Irving

Anacaona and her daughter survived the attack, which went down in history as the Jaragua Massacre. The chief’s nephew, Guarocuya or Enriquillo, was also saved and would rebel against the Spaniards 15 years later.

But the cacique’s luck would be ephemeral. She was captured, taken to Santo Domingo and sentenced to be hanged for conspiracy.

The director of the Anacaona Museum says that she “was the Tain queen most adored by the people. She did not lower her head until the last day and gave her life for them”.

Navarro describes her simply as “the ultimate leader of the entire population, not only on this island [La Hispaniola]but also in Puerto Rico, Cuba and part of Jamaica”.

Her story is remembered in songs, such as “Anacaona”, by the Puerto Rican singer Cheo Feliciano, and in the poems that bear her name, written by the Dominican poet Salomé Ureña.