The last A340-200 that was still operating on an airline leaves the scene

Conviasa Airbus A340-200 – Image: José Luis Celada Euba, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0, via Flickr





At the beginning of March, the Airbus A340-200 of the airline Conviasa, registered under registration YV1004, was still on a regular flight between Caracas and Moscow. After this service, which would have been his last, the aircraft was registered by online tracking platforms fulfilling flight V0-729, from Caracas to Tehran, on March 16.

Since then, no movement has been recorded, casting doubt on the future of the large (and smaller) four-engine jet in the A340 family.

The YV1004 is a special aircraft: it is the last Airbus A340-200 still in service with an airline – or at least it was until mid-March. According to the German website aeroTelegraph, the machine with the serial number 031 belongs to the fleet of the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa since 2007. Before that, the jet, built in 1993, flew by Air France, Air Tahiti Nui, Air Bourbon, Air Europa and, leased from Conviasa, also briefly by Iran Air.

The jet’s fate is still uncertain

Recently, a photo of the YV1004 at Tehran Airport was made public and shows the jet already stripped of most of the paint. Only the rudder and wing tips still have the Conviasa orange and at least one of the engines is partially dismantled.

It would be being “cannibalized” in Teherán, Iran, the Conviasa YV1004 A340 #19 oct pic.twitter.com/B7QbUmkZie — Pedro Jaimes Criollo (@MeteoAero) October 19, 2022





It is not yet clear what the fate will be. Without official information, the aircraft may be scrapped or repainted and returned to an airline, which could even be Conviasa.

On the other hand, one thing is clear: there are currently no Airbus A340-200s in service with an airline. The manufacturer built only 28 examples. According to the aeronautical data service CH Aviation, only five are still active: one with the Egyptian Air Force, one with the state-owned airline Qatar Amiri Flight, two with the Saudi Arabian VIP fleet and one with the Libyan government, the ex-Air Force One of the late dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi.

Read more: