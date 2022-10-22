The player who costs Flamengo a fortune, does not play and will not play in 2023

Flamengo player suffered serious injury

October 21, 2022 · 7:30 pm

After the victory of Flamengo against Atlético-MGby 1 to 0, last Saturday (15), the team from Rio de Janeiro confirmed a serious injury to the athlete Daniel Cabral. This Friday (21), the club issued a new statement informing that the midfielder underwent a surgical procedure to repair the injuries to the knee ligament. The player’s return period to the pitch is between 10 and 12 months.

“Athlete Daniel Cabral underwent a surgical procedure this Friday (21) to repair injuries to the anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral and posterolateral corner of the right knee. Hospital discharge is scheduled for tomorrow and the estimated recovery period is between 10 and 12 months.”, said Flamengo through Twitter.

Daniel Cabral in Flamengo training

It is worth remembering that Daniel Cabral started last Saturday’s match (15th) on the bench and was triggered only in the 43rd minute of the second halfinstead of Victor Hugo. The player, however, did not stay on the field for long. That’s because, moments later, the steering wheel suffered a knee sprain.

Nest Jewel

Daniel Cabral is considered one of the great promises of Flamengo’s youth teams. At the age of 20, the player was seen, by the current technical committee, as a possible name to appear in the professional squad from the 2023 season, under the command of the coach. Dorival Junior.