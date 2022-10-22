“The time has come”; World football star is free in the market and Fla fans ‘snake’ Braz promise

Flamengo fans are always eager for the best opportunities their team has on the ball market and this weekend was no different; The superstar’s ‘free’ status drew attention

Flamengo is one of the biggest teams on the world stage and this has been proven every year. Club director Marcos Braz promised fans that if Flamengo won both titles this season, the Club would make a hiring that would ‘shake the structures’ and for a good part of the crowd, the time has come.

That’s because, according to ESPN, Manchester United has already agreed to release Cristiano Ronaldo for free to any club, in an attempt to put an end to the nightmare that has been the English team’s dressing room this season.. CR7 was involved in controversies before the season even started and was recently ‘relegated’ to the Reds’ Under-21 team.

“Manchester United are willing to release Cristiano Ronaldo for free, but no club has expressed interest in signing the Portuguese striker so far. But sources told ESPN that United’s hierarchy, led by the American owners of the Glazer family, has been keen to get rid of Ronaldo since he made it clear in the summer that he wanted to leave the club.“, says ESPN.

With that, an avalanche of Flamengo fans went to social networks to quote the manager Marcos Braz, see some of the comments (SIC):

“Have to bring it to yesterday”

“If it fit in the budget, of course it would”

“I believe he would pay for himself through new mkt (marketing) revenues”

“Where do you sign??”

Obviously, as much as Flamengo’s financial situation is the best possible at the moment, a transfer of that size would be very complicated, but the same was said about the arrival of Oscar, who was very close to Rubro-Negro. Football has already taught that there is no dream too high to be dreamed of.