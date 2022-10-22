The young woman who disappeared in the United States appears in a video saying that everything is a “joke” – ONDA POÇOS

The case of Letícia Maia Alvarenga, a 22-year-old from Minas Gerais who was reported missing in the United States, has gained a lot of visibility in recent days.

The young woman published a video this Wednesday (19) on her social media in which she emphasizes “We had no choice and we were forced to start making fun and making fun of the case”. Referring to the accusations of human trafficking and prostitution against model and actress Yasmin Brunet, the presenter of Record TV Luiz Bacci.

After the publications, Yasmin Brunet said that she will not comment further on the case, but that her lawyers are already “taking legal and appropriate measures”. The artist stated that she entered the story with the intention of helping Letícia, but realized that those involved “only seek attention”.

With all the repercussion of the case, and after being confronted by the presenter of Record TV Luiz Bacci, Letícia also started to say that the journalist was part of the international scheme. And that forced her to watch sexually explicit videos.

