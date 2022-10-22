Tim Burton Wanted To Remake House Of Wax With Michael Jackson » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

With a variety of other projects never coming to fruition, Tim Burton reveals he wanted to make a Wax House musical remake with Michael Jackson starring. The horror film series of the same name derives from Charles S. Belden’s previously unpublished short story “The Wax Works”, which revolves around a wax museum run by a mysterious sculptor that harbors a dark secret. The story was first brought to the big screen in 1933 The Mystery of the Wax Museumthat would go on to inspire a variety of remakes, including Vincent Price’s Wax House.

The property last hit theaters in 2005 Wax House remake starring Elisha Cuthbert, Jared Padalecki and Chad Michael Murray as a group of college friends who get stranded in a ghost town and discover a wax museum run by two sadistic brothers. driven by the future black adam director Jaume Collet-Serra, the horror film was met with generally negative reviews from critics for its routine slasher formula and lack of closer ties to Price’s original film. While it gained some cult following, mostly thanks to the death of Paris Hilton in the film, one filmmaker was eager to bring a new vision to the film. Wax House property.

when talking to Deadline at the Lumière Festival, Burton recalled his efforts to try to get a variety of projects off the ground throughout his career. One such project was a musical-style remake of the horror movie slasher. Wax House, which Burton said has his eyes on Michael Jackson to star in, with the pop singer eager to participate. See what Burton had to say about why he didn’t advance below:

I worked for several months on things that were rejected. [The studio] said no’. Can you believe this? [Laughs]

Could a musical remake of House of Wax work?

Given the largely serious nature of the earlier adaptations, some might find the concept a movie starring Michael Jackson. Wax House questionable musical remake. However, it wouldn’t be the first horror-based musical to grace the big screen, with the genre having previously seen success with the likes of Tim Curry. The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Rick Moranis star little horror store. Even more niches in the horror genre have received musical treatment, including that of Darren Lynn Bousman. Repository! The Genetic Opera, The Devil’s Carnival and Anna and the Apocalypseproving that with the right minds behind them, any story can have a musical touch.

With Jackson now deceased, and the filmmaker currently focused on his Addams familyNetflix based show Wednesdayby Burton Wax House a musical remake is unlikely to see the light of day, especially given the studio’s lack of prior interest. Furthermore, with the latest Wax House remake only proving to be a modest success, it seems even less likely that Warner Bros. want to revisit the property in the near future. Anyone who wants to revisit the latter can find the ones from 2005 Wax House movie streaming on Fubo and Kanopy now.

Source: Deadline