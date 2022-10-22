Timothée Chalamet and Paul Atreides Evolved Together in Dune

Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in the new film adaptation of Dunedirected by Denis Villeneuve and based on the book of the same name by Frank Herbert published in 1965.

The first film was released in 2021, and the sequel is expected to be released in 2023. In an interview with Homme Girls, Chalamet explained that her character matures in Part two It made him mature too.

“It is fascinating. And it’s something you can’t do with movies. Revisit. Actually, though, I’m feeling it with Dune. Talking about how cycles match life. I was younger when I first made it and I was kind enough to be taken aback by the size of the film. And now, as Paul Atreides becomes more secure in his heels, I feel more secure in my heels too.”

What to expect from Dune: Part 2

In an interview with Empire, Denis Villeneuve shared what audiences can expect from the sequel. Dune.

“It’s like a game of chess. Some new characters will be introduced in the second part and a decision I made very early on was that this first part would be more about Paul Atreides and the Bene Gesserit, and their experience of being in touch for the first time with a different culture. Second part, there will be a lot more Harkonnen stuff.” “When you adapt, you have to make bold choices to make things come to life. And I think that was the best way to present this world to a wide audience. Now, in the second one, I want to have more flexibility, and it will be possible to go a little deeper into some of these details.”

Denis Villeneuve is known Blade Runner 2049 and The suspectsyour version of Dune it was highly praised by the public and critics, and was one of the biggest movie premieres even during the pandemic.

In Dune, Paul Atreides has a great destiny ahead of him, where he must decide the future of a planet where a spice capable of increasing human abilities is extracted. However, Paul must deal with a conspiracy against him and his family.

In addition to Chalamet, Duna has in its cast Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem. Among the news of the cast that are in the Part two they are Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

Dune is available at HBO Max. Dune: Part Two premieres on November 2, 2023.

