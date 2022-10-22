Tom Holland and Emma Watson saw Link and Zelda in art that imagines a live-action version of the game

After the Mario movie, why not a Zelda series?

After years completely dedicated to the world of games, Nintendo begins to open up to new horizons. In addition to preparing a Super Mario Bros animated movie, the company also acquired its own anime studio for future projects. The next step would be to embark on the wave of live-action films and an artist imagined what the cast of an adaptation of The Legend of Zelda starring Tom Holland would look like.

The idea came from Dan Leveille, who shared the joke on his Facebook page. With the help of artificial intelligence, the author recreated a Hollywood cast for a hypothetical TV series. Netflixbut he didn’t count on some people mistaking his posters for real.

The fictional cast follows the characters introduced in the classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which would work very well in a movie version because it presents a more robust story. In the plot, Tom Holland was chosen to live the Link. Emma Watsonfrom Harry Potter, would be the ZeldaWhile Idris Elba would be cast as the fearsome villain Ganondorf.

After that, the artist went too far and chose big names in cinema to play much smaller characters in the story — Gemma Chan would be the great fairyoptional in the story, and the legendary Meryl Streep would be twinrovathe evil fusion of Ganondorf’s mothers.

What did you think of the choices?