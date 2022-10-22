Top 10 Dwayne Johnson Movies According to Reddit » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Dwayne Johnson recently spoke about the tricky tonal balance of his new movie black adam, and his words have given many Reddit users a newfound respect for the actor-turned-producer. He’s already changed the face of the future of the DCEU with his latest film, and he doesn’t seem to stop there.

Dwayne Johnson’s career may have started in the WWE, but his name is now familiar thanks to the many successful movies and franchises he’s devoted his time to in recent years. He has starred in some of cinema’s most commercially successful projects, with his name becoming arguably the biggest draw in the industry.

10/10 Tales from the South (2007)

Available to stream on Pluto TV

While it may not be Dwayne Johnson’s most critically acclaimed film to date, southern tales remains a fan favorite thanks to its dedication to style and creativity. He doesn’t take himself too seriously, but still manages to keep the story engaging and captivating thanks to Johnson’s leading performance and the film’s intricate plot.

Reddit user raekwaan quotes southern tales as “the movie that made me decide [Johnson] can act.” Most of his projects had been quite comical and hilarious before this point, but southern tales marked a clear turning point in his career.

9/10 Moana (2016)

Available to stream on Disney+

Many fans consider moana to be one of Disney’s greatest animated films to date, filled with captivating music and a powerful story that will resonate with countless audiences around the world. Johnson shines as the protagonist’s powerful sidekick, Maui.

Redditor jenbie171 quotes moana as “the best” film in Johnson’s filmography, even if it’s completely different from anything else he’s made since. It was one of the first projects that pushed his acting career into a new wave of mainstream popularity, and it’s been hard to beat it ever since.

8/10 Jungle Cruise (2021)

Available to stream on Disney+

Dwayne Johnson stars with Emily Blunt in Disney movie Jungle cruise, a film loosely inspired by the Disney World attraction of the same name. The film offers a traditional high-stakes adventure that harkens back to the classic days of Disney cinema.

Redditor kito-ri calls Jungle cruise a “fantastic” film, praising its hilarious performances and “funny” story. Johnson and Blunt work excellently together in this type of storytelling, and it’s their innate chemistry that makes the film shine as bright as it does.

7/10 The Disaster (2003)

Available for streaming on Peacock

the summary it was one of the first films in Johnson’s transition from Dwayne from fighter to actor, and it actually holds up surprisingly well. The story follows a bounty hunter who finds himself lost deep in the Amazon rainforest while searching for a valuable treasure.

Many people consider the summary to be one of Dwayne Johnson’s best films, even if it came very early in his career. Redditor solomongrudian labels the film as “very entertaining” thanks to its overwhelming dedication to style and drama.

6/10 The Scorpion King (2002)

Available for streaming on Peacock

Anyone looking to get lost in one of Dwayne Johnson’s early dramas need look no further than The Scorpion Kingwhich sees the actor transform into a powerful assassin named Mathayus, who is hired to take down the dangerous king of a dark land.

Redditor chemist_actuary_190 admits that The Scorpion King it’s not the kind of movie that would “win an Oscar,” but that definitely doesn’t stop it from being a gripping story that ranks among Johnson’s best. It’s injected with an early 2000s style that gives it a fun nostalgic kick.

5/10 Central Intelligence (2016)

No streaming at the moment

There are very few actors with innate chemistry like Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Central Intelligence manages to fully capitalize on its comedic dynamics. It is one of Johnson’s funniest films to date and one that many audiences consider the most rewatchable.

A Redditor likes “when [Johnson] plays against the action hero type,” which is exactly how he navigates his character in Central Intelligence. It’s consistently fun to watch and marks a nice change from the various action movies in the actor’s repertoire.

4/10 Fast Five (2011)

Available to stream on FuboTV

O Fast and furious The franchise has become notorious over the years thanks to its over-the-top scenarios and melodramatic storytelling, and this immersive style is arguably the best in five fast – which is also Dwayne Johnson’s introduction to the saga.

A Reddit user claims Johnson is “in his element” throughout five fast, as he gets a chance to really have fun with the role and let loose. His character Luke Hobbs might make some questionable decisions in the movie, but he’s never boring to watch.

3/10 The Other Guys (2010)

Available to stream on Netflix

Johnson may not play the biggest role in Adam McKay’s the other guys, but that certainly doesn’t make it any less valuable. His character Danson is one of the funniest additions to the cast, and the film itself is one of the funniest in Johnson’s filmography.

Reddit user person884 says that the other guys “definitely comes to mind” when considering Johnson’s greatest cinematic accomplishments, even if his part is only small. Was the other guys that really put Johnson’s name on the map for more modern comedies of this type.

2/10 Gridiron Gang (2006)

Available to stream on HBO Max

Gridiron gang it was a very different kind of movie for Dwayne Johnson, and one of the first (and only) times the actor ventured into the sports genre – which is a shame because he proves countless times in this film that he’s perfect.

Reddit user iz_the_ilest argues that “Gridiron gang it was probably his best performance” up to this point, marking a clear improvement over the few films he appeared in before that. Thanks to its timeless history and qualified cinema, Gridiron gang it still stands as a great sports movie for all audiences.

1/10 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Available to stream on Starz

Johnson appears alongside some extremely talented names in the reboot Jumanji franchise, including stars such as Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in the film’s lead roles. The group has impeccable chemistry together, and it’s their unique dynamic that really makes this story work so effectively.

Reddit user bearymco was initially “terrified” of a potential Jumanji remake, but admits he’s “grateful” for the many storytelling decisions the film handles so well. The film is both a hilarious comedy and a touching exploration of young friendships, which makes for an excellent family movie.