Tourist is struck by lightning in the ear and dies of cardiac arrest

A British tourist died after being struck by lightning during a storm in late August. According to the authorities, the peculiarity of the case is that the lightning entered Daniella DiMambro’s right ear, while she was on the beach in splitin Croatia.

The 48-year-old woman was a physical therapist and was on vacation with her children in the city. After the accident, she suffered a cardiac arrest. Daniella received a resuscitation cardiopulmonary (CPR) made by witnesses before in be taken to a hospital in the city.

the physical therapist was repatriated to Nottingham, no.the UK, but according to a post on her LinkedIn page, scans identified that she “had suffered extensive brain damage”.

She was taken off support about a month later and passed away on October 7 alongside friends and family.

According to the BBC, the coroner Mairin Casey said in a hearing held on Wednesday, 19, that the victim “suffered cardiac arrest after being struck by lightning” that entered the right ear.

The cause of death listed in the final report was “cardiac arrest and ischemic brain injury hypoxic” related to lightning. “This is a very unusual and desperately sad case,” he concluded. Casey.