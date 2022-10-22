Trump subpoenaed by commission investigating Capitol invasion

Trump during his re-election campaign speech

If Trump doesn’t show up for deposition, he could face criminal charges and jail time.

The US Congressional special commission investigating the 2021 Capitol riot has issued a legal subpoena ordering former President Donald Trump to testify to lawmakers.

Addressing Trump, the subpoena reads: “You were at the center of the one and only effort by any President of the United States to subvert the outcome of an election.”

It continues: “Did you know that this activity was illegal and unconstitutional.”

Trump could face criminal charges if he fails to comply with the subpoena.

