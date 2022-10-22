Trump’s seized documents contain data on Iran and China

Documents seized from the home of former US President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago they have “sensitive” information about Iran’s missile programs and intelligence work to be carried out in China, The Washington Post reported today.

The Washington Post said it received the information from sources who cannot be cited but who are familiar with the case. The most sensitive material found in the documents that were so far with Trump may reveal how the United States does its intelligence gathering for spying.

Trump’s storage of such data could lead to “mishandling of classified information, obstruction and destruction of government records,” according to the newspaper’s sources. The former president, however, denies these accusations and claimed that a president can “declassify” information “even by thought”.

Trump did not respond to press inquiries, but posted on his own social network that the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation, equivalent to the Federal Police) and the National Archives and Records Administration were planning to incriminate him. He dubbed the situation a “document hoax”.

A former senior Justice Department official named David Laufman was consulted about the case by the newspaper and said the country’s “reckless exposure of invaluable sources and methods of intelligence capability” will weigh against Trump in a possible indictment.

Documents recovered by the FBI from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida home Image: Reuters

remember the case

On August 8, Trump himself announced that the FBI had carried out a search of his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The former president, however, did not inform the reason for the agents to have carried out the operation.

According to him, the case is “a political persecution”. However, the website Politico had access to the search warrant, which says that Trump “is investigated for a potential violation of the Espionage Act”, created by the US in 1917.

The item also shows that the Republican had handwritten note and top secret documents, marked “TS/SCI”, which indicate the highest level of government classification and can only be kept in special places.

In all, 20 boxes of documents, photos and other items were taken from Trump’s mansion in the operation. There were four boxes of “top secret” documents, three of “secret” and three of “confidential”. It was also confirmed the recovery of material about the “President of France”, Emmanuel Macron.