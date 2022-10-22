TudoTV: 10 movies and series about politics on Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max

The month of August is already ending and in September we have a very special date for Brazil: Independence Day, a day that becomes even more special in 2022 with the elections. With that in mind, we decided to choose some of the best series and movies available on Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video when it comes to politics.

















The selection was made based on the rating of critics and the public, taking into account productions that highlight recent events both in Brazilian politics and worldwide.

Prime Video





Enchanted, Brazil in Disenchantment Encantado, is a documentary film produced in France that portrays the political and social context of Brazil from the election of Lula in 2002 to the presidential election of 2018. Indicative rating: +14

Year: 2018

Imperial Brazil “Brasil Imperial”, narrated by Gonçalves Ledo, tells the story of Arrebita, who arrived in Brazil at the Portuguese court in 1808, the inaugural event of a period of great political and social transformations that transformed Rio de Janeiro into the capital of the Portuguese kingdom and created the conditions for the country’s independence. Indicative rating: +14

Year: 2020

The Man in the High Castle Based on the award-winning novel by Philip K. Dick and executive produced by Ridley Scott (Blade Runner) and Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files), The Man in the High Castle explores what would have happened if the Allies had lost World War II and Japan and Germany had taken over the United States. Starring Rufus Sewell (John Adams), Luke Kleintank (Pretty Little Liars) and Alexa Davalos (Mob City). Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2015

It is worth mentioning that to have access to Prime Video you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber, learn more about the company’s service combo here.

HBO Max





game of Thrones Whoever sits on the Iron Throne controls the seven kingdoms. Game of Thrones follows the struggle of noble families who covet this power. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2011

Game of Thrones – House of the Dragon HBO presents “House of the Dragon”, an original series based on George RR Martin’s book “Fire & Blood”. Set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”, the series follows the gripping story of House Targaryen. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2022

After the Truth – Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News This HBO documentary examines the current phenomenon of “fake news” in the US and its impact on the average citizen. Indicative rating: +12

Year: 2020

Extra: Greg News with Gregorio Duduvier





Comedian Gregório Duvivier brings a critical and comical look to fundamental issues in Brazil and the world and goes beyond the conjuncture to unravel relevant topics in an accessible and fun way. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2022

Netflix





House of Cards In a drama about the consequences of power and corruption, Francis Underwood is hungry for success and nothing can stop him. It is a story where limits are crossed to satisfy the desire of a man who wants to rule the world.

Democracy in Vertigo Political documentary and personal memories mingle in this analysis of the rise and fall of Lula and Dilma Rousseff and the polarization of the nation.

The Mechanism An investigation into corruption involving state-owned companies and contractors becomes one of Brazil’s biggest political scandals. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2019

The Crown A chronicle of the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. As the decades passed, personal intrigues, romances and political rivalries were revealed and helped to shape the 20th century. Indicative rating: +14

Year: 2020

Extra: Guerras do Brasil.doc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nSmwAQcU6U Discover the facts and different versions of the main armed conflicts in the country’s history. The narrative will be stitched together by the testimonies of the main connoisseurs of the facts. Indicative rating: +12

Year: 2019

