Tuesday on TV: from the premiere of “Spiral” to the shipyard of Titanic, with “Uma Banda de Múdas” | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Catch Me If You Can

AMC, 3:53 pm

Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on true events, it tells the story of Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio), who was a doctor, lawyer and co-pilot for a major airline before turning 21. He was a master of disguise, a brilliant forger whose skill allowed him to steal millions of dollars.

FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) is on a mission to capture him and bring him to justice. But Frank is always one step ahead in this cat and mouse game.

Other / Me

AXN, 11:46 pm

Diagnosed with terminal cancer, the powerful multi-millionaire Damian Hale accepts Professor Albright’s proposal for an innovative “treatment”: a person’s consciousness is removed from their sick body and placed in another, younger and healthier, artificially created. for this purpose.

Damian stages his own death, undergoes the intervention and begins a new life with another body and identity. Everything goes well until he forgets to take the necessary medication and starts having memories of a life he never had.

Ben Kingsley, Ryan Reynolds, Natalie Martinez, Matthew Goode, Victor Garber and Derek Luke make up the cast of this thriller science fiction film directed by Tarsem Singh.

You were never here

Hollywood, 2:25 am

After years of service in the Navy, Joe (Joaquin Phoenix) uses his knowledge and training to save people from human flesh trafficking rings. While trying to rescue a senator’s daughter, he finds himself drawn into a conspiracy of unimaginable proportions.

One thriller action movie written and directed by Lynne Ramsay, based on the book of the same name by Jonathan Ames. It premiered at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, where it won the awards for best screenplay and actor.

SERIES

spiral

AMC, 10:10 pm

Premiere, with a double episode, of the French police series that became a phenomenon of its kind in the country’s production, with domestic success but also abroad (it was exported to more than 70 countries).

Often compared to North American Law & Ordergoes to the bar and backstage of a Paris court to portray the intricacies of the cases and the lives of the professionals involved.

Created by Alexandra Clert and Guy-Patrick Sainderichin, it was first broadcast in 2005 on Canal+ and ran for eight seasons.

DOCUMENTARIES

Titanic: Anatomy of a Giant

RTP2, 11:01 pm

Debut. The tragic story of the ocean liner that sank in the icy waters of the North Atlantic in April 1912 after hitting an iceberg is famous. Not so well known is the history of its construction. This documentary by Nicolas Brénéol is about her.

Through original documents and data from unpublished archives, combined with simulations and testimonials from specialists and historians, it delves into the details of the project that allowed the most colossal feat of naval engineering seen so far.







a band of girls

RTP2, 11:57 pm

With an autobiographical content, the film is based on the experience of Marilina Giménez (co-director, together with Manuel Mazzaro) in the Argentine music scene, as a member of an all-female band.

Switching from bass to camera, Giménez goes to the heart of Buenos Aires nightlife to collect testimonies from artists, producers and activists, to compose a panorama of what it means to be a woman in this environment and in that country.

The way it captures the “political and identity consciousness” of these women and exposes, according to the synopsis, “variable attitudes towards an industry that both antagonizes them and seeks to capitalize on them”, was worth the a band of girls the award for best documentary at Queer Lisboa 2019.

SPORT

Football: Porto vs Club Brugge

TVI, 19:55

Direct. Porto hosts Club Brugge at home, on matchday two of the group stage of the Champions League. The “dragons” come from a 2-1 defeat against Atlético de Madrid; the Belgian team, of a victory over Bayer Leverkusen, by a ball to zero. It is up to the Greek referee Tasos Sidiropoulos to direct the match.