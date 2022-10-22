Tusk 2: The film may get a sequel at the hands of Kevin Smith

Almost a decade since its debut, Tusk: The Transformation can finally get a sequel at the hands of Kevin Smith (the clerk). Justin Long, protagonist of the bizarre film that mixes horror and comedy, said in an interview with Slash Film that the director is already developing the sequel, including trying to rally the original cast to return in the new story.

“People will be happy to know that Kevin [Smith] just announced, I mean, talking about the idea [de uma continuação]. Some time ago he texted us cast, me Haley [Joel Osment] and Genesis [Rodriguez] telling him he wants to do tusk 2”, he revealed to the website.

Kevin Smith Is Developing a Sequel to Tusk: The Makeover, Says Justin LongSource: Source: SModcast Pictures/Reproduction

“At the time I thought he was joking, but then I realized he was serious,” he added. The plot of the original film, directed and written by Smith, follows Wallace (played by Long), a producer of sensational podcasts who goes after an interview, but things don’t go as expected.

Upon arriving at the scene, he is drugged and arrested by Howard Howe, a mysterious old sailor who subjects him to an experiment to turn him into a human walrus. It is worth remembering that during a live in 2020, Kevin Smith commented on the story of an eventual sequel. “There was a version of tusk 2 that took place in the present day. In the house would be Wallace and he would be a new Howard Howe.”

However, Tusk: The Transformation did not perform well at the box office, which could hamper plans to get a sequel off the ground. The title, with a budget of $3 million, managed to raise just $1.9 million.