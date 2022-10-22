UFC 280: Makhachev submits Do Bronx to become lightweight champion | combat

The new champion has a name, and it’s not Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian “Do Bronx” fought bravely, but was surprised on his feet and submitted to the ground by Islam Makhachev at 3:16 of the second round, in the main event of UFC 280, this Saturday, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

1 of 4 Islam Makhachev shows off his belt to the crowd at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC Islam Makhachev shows off his belt to the crowd at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

It was almost six hours into the event before Charles of the Bronx and Islam Makhachev finally came face to face in the Octagon, but even the long wait didn’t make the Abu Dhabi crowd discouraged. Under the thunderous support of the crowd, the athlete from Dagestan was the first to enter the arena, while the Brazilian was greeted with loud boos.

The fight began with chants of “Islam! Islam!” of the public. Charles was very aggressive, but Makhachev reacted and soon put him down. The Brazilian tried an attack via triangle, but his opponent defended well. Charles blocked the opponent’s ground and pound, got up and pushed him against the bars, but was knocked down again in the sequence and was on the bottom until the first five minutes of the dispute were over.

2 of 4 Charles of the Bronx (left) fends off Islam Makhachev (right) on the ground — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC Charles of the Bronx (left) fends off Islam Makhachev (right) on the ground — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Charles attempted a takedown early in the second round, but Makhachev defended and pressed him against the bars. After a few moments in the clinch, the fight returned to the striking, where Charles was more aggressive, but ended up surprised with a knockdown. Islam went up, fitted a kata-gatame and submitted the Brazilian fighter, making the crowd cheer in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev dedicated the victory to the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, his coach, and handed the belt to Khabib Nurmagomedov, former champion of the division and son of Abdulmanap. Khabib said the plan was to face Alexander Volkanovski, the featherweight champion and pound-for-pound leader, in Australia. Volkanovski entered the Octagon and accepted the challenge.

3 of 4 Khabib Nurmagomedov carries Islam Makhachev with his UFC belt — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC Khabib Nurmagomedov carries Islam Makhachev with his UFC belt — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

However, Do Bronx said in the post-fight interview that he wanted an immediate rematch.

– There are people that we are here and it’s not our best day. I promise everyone: I’ll get him back. I’ve always accepted fights anywhere in the world. Please, I have to be next. Give me the next chance. No matter where it goes, I’ll be ready

UFC 280

22 October 2022 in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

MAIN CARD

Islam Makhachev defeated Charles do Bronx via submission at 3:16 of R2

Aljamain Sterling defeated TJ Dillashaw by TKO at 3:44 of R2

Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Beneil Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Manon Fiorot defeated Katlyn Chookagian via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Belal Muhammad defeated Sean Brady by TKO at 4:47 of R2

Caio Borralho defeated Makhmud Muradov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Nikita Krylov defeated Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Armen Petrosyan defeated AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (30-27 treble)

Muhammad Mokaev defeated Malcolm Gordon via submission at 4:26 of R3

Karol Rosa defeated Lina Lansberg by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)