UFC 280: the day has come! Do Bronx and Makhachev vie for title | combat

After months of teasing and anxiety, October 22nd finally arrived! This Saturday, Brazilian Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira faces Russian Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the lightweight world belt at stake. O Combat broadcasts live and exclusively from 11:10 am (Brasilia time) and the combat.com track in real time.

Charles of the Bronx (left) takes on Islam Makhachev (right) at UFC 280 weigh-in — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

São Paulo fighter Charles Oliveira is still widely considered the lightweight champion, as he hasn’t lost since he won the belt for the first time, in May 2021 (by the way, Do Bronx hasn’t lost since 2017 and has been on an 11-game winning streak). However, he was stripped of the official title of the division after failing to reach the limit of 70.3kg by around 200g in a controversial weigh-in before his most recent title defense in May of this year.

This time, Do Bronx made weight with ease and has been showing a laser beam focus on the mission to regain the belt. Despite many provocations from Makhachev and his team, the Brazilian fighter did not let himself fall into the pile and promises to shut up critics once and for all.

– I want to know what they are going to say, because every time it was the same thing. That I gave up, that I did this, I didn’t do that. I got knocked down, got up, went there and knocked him out. I got knocked down, got up, went there and got the submission. You stole me on the scale, I came back a monster, I went there and I knocked it out, I made it happen. Now they said in the interview that it’s 1 to 0 for them. It’s too crazy. There’s crazy for everything. They’re trying to get inside my head, but I’ll say it again: they’ll never make it,” Charles snapped.

Makhachev and Abdulmanap’s Prophecy

On the other side will be Islam Makhachev, who is also fueled by the fire of doubt raised by critics, that he didn’t deserve to receive a title shot just yet. The Russian already has 10 straight wins in the UFC, but he still doesn’t have a remarkable triumph over a strong opponent. For many, he arrives at the title-shot thanks to his brotherly friendship with retired UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is committed to fulfilling his father’s late coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s prophecy that Islam would assume the champion throne once he, Khabib, hang up his gloves.

– I’ll give it my all. I trained my whole life for this moment. I work very hard, but all this will end tomorrow (Saturday). I’ll take this belt from Charles – swore the Russian fighter.

Bantamweight belt also at stake

2 of 3 Aljamain Sterling (left) and TJ Dillashaw (right) face off at UFC 280 weigh-in — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC Aljamain Sterling (left) and TJ Dillashaw (right) face off at UFC 280 weigh-in — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 280 has a second title shot. Bantamweight champion, Jamaican Aljamain Sterling puts the title on the line for the second time and faces American TJ Dillashaw, a two-time former champion of the division in search of a third championship. The two exchanged many barbs during the promotion of the event and a fierce confrontation between them is expected.

The main card also brings a kind of “semi-final” for the same belt as the roosters. Former champion of the category, Russian Petr Yan seeks a new opportunity to dispute the title and faces the American Sean O’Malley, the biggest star in the division today and who will face the biggest challenge of his career. Whoever wins should get the Sterling vs Dillashaw winner in the near future.

Ultimate put together a heavy card for the event in Abu Dhabi. Sixth in the lightweight rankings and coming off seven consecutive victories, Iranian Beneil Dariush faces Polish Mateusz Gamrot, ninth-placed and coming off four straight wins. Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot is a duel between candidates for the women’s flyweight belt, and Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady pits two of the best welterweights of today.

In addition to Charles do Bronx, two other Brazilians will be in action in Abu Dhabi this Saturday. Bantamweight Karol Rosa opens the preliminary card schedule in a clash with Sweden’s Lina Lansberg. And middleweight Caio Borralho has Uzbek Makhmud Muradov ahead.

This Saturday, starting at 11:40 am (Brasília time), UFC 280 begins with an exclusive broadcast of Combat. O combat.com shows the first two fights live on video and follows the entire card in real time. O “Combat Warming” starts at 11:10 am (Brasília time).

UFC 280

22 October 2022 in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs Islam Makhachev

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

PRELIMINARY CARD (11:40 am Brasília time):

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon

Bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg