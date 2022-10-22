UFC promise surprises and wins former bantamweight champion

Sean O’Malley has been shocking part of the MMA community. When the UFC made official the duel between the American and Russian Petr Yan, the sport prodigy was ridiculed by fans and other fighters, but he was not shaken by the criticism and provocations. In show number 280, held this Saturday (22), in Abu Dhabi (UAE), ‘Sugar’ was not intimidated by coming face to face with the former bantamweight champion (61 kg) and surprised by winning the feared athlete by split decision.

With the biggest win of his career, Sean O’Malley should gain several positions in the UFC bantamweight ranking. It is worth remembering that, before the fight, he was number 11 on the category classification table, while the former champion was in first place. Popular, ‘Sugar’ already says that he will start the campaign to dispute the title of the division in the sequence.

Sean O’Malley, 27, is one of the UFC’s top prospects. The American was revealed on the ‘Contender Series’ program, in 2017, and played ten fights for the largest MMA organization in the world. In it, ‘Sugar’ has eight victories, five by knockout, six bonuses, one defeat and one ‘no contest’. His main triumphs were over Eddie Wineland, Petr Yan, Raulian Paiva and Thomas Almeida.

The fight

Yan and O’Malley started the duel in earnest. Yan adopted a more aggressive stance in the Octagon, while the American moved and changed bases constantly. The Russian’s strongest punch was a kick to O’Malley’s beltline. In the sequence, ‘Sugar’ hit a beautiful straight in the face of the rival. The Russian was betting on strength in his attacks. The American, on the other hand, was based on the volume of blows. In the final stretch of the round, Yan grabbed O’Malley, lifted his opponent and dug him into the ground. The American got up quickly and landed good punches on his rival.

The second round presented the same intense rhythm as the previous one. Early on, O’Malley rocked the Russian with a straight and almost knocked him out. In turn, Yan did not retreat and also landed a powerful overhand in the American. Recovered, Yan applied a plastic takedown on the American, but was unable to maintain the position. On the other hand, O’Malley landed his flashy punches on the opponent. In the final seconds of the round, Yan took down O’Malley one more time and punished him at the base of the ground and pound.

In the third and decisive part, O’Malley started with a sequence of jabs and low kicks. With difficulties on his feet, Yan became more defensive. Confident, the American hit knees and kicks to the Russian, who accused the blows. In danger, Yan resorted to grappling to control the opponent and recover in the Octagon.

UFC 280 results: