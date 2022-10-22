Undecided between a skirt and a pair of pants? The new trend says to use both – NiT

The revival of the Y2K aesthetic — referring to the 2000s — is bringing back one of fashion’s most controversial trends.

If some time ago we looked with disdain on the main trends of the 2000s, this year is being marked by its revival. After seeing the return of ultra-thin eyebrows or low-rise pants, we also see the return of a combination that reflects the eagerness of the new generation to recover the eccentricity of the Y2K era. The layering of skirts or dresses over pants, the worst nightmare of many women, is taking hold in street style.

When we think of the red carpets of the time, images of Ashley Tisdale, Avril Lavigne and Miley Cyrus appear with maximalist looks. In most of them, this mixture could not be missing, something bizarre for most people. Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears, two names that dictated the fashion rules at the time, were also not left out. The visual choice was even part of the most formal events.

i know her fashion is often brought up but ashley tisdale used to wear skirts over pants all the time on the red carpet. was this normal in the early 00s and i just forgot? pic.twitter.com/3Ndssa9In6 — chase 🎃 (@sonnerly) August 14, 2019

The layering technique — that is, overlapping pieces — is seen with good eyes by those who follow fashion closely. Still, the return of this way of layering is capable of causing reactions so negative that few other controversial styles can match. If it is inevitable to see the two pieces together in a single look again, it is important to understand if there is any way to save the aesthetics.

In fashion week shows, both male and female, the trend was not lacking. The difference is that, at this point, the look is much more polished and with a more adult appearance. One of the factors that causes so much aversion, probably, is the fact that it has become a brand image among younger celebrities. Keeping layers simple and structured is a good start.

The silhouette remains unconventional, but the styling makes all the difference. Tailored pieces, with blazers and long coats, and more sophisticated pants work with midi and maxi skirts without being so offensive to the human eye.

Among the latest proposals by the Dion Lee brand for spring 2023, there was no shortage of pleated skirts in dark tones over elegant pants. The example was followed by brands such as Jacquemus, Proenza Schouler and Kenneth Nicholson. Off the catwalk, several examples appeared on the streets of Copenhagen, during the Danish fashion week.

During the 78th Venice International Film Festival, actress and House ambassador Kristen Stewart attended the premiere of ‘Spencer’ by Pablo Larraín in an ensemble from the CHANEL Fall-Winter 2021/22 Haute Couture collection.#CHANELinCinema #CHANEL pic.twitter.com/429YniqJT8 — CHANEL (@CHANEL) September 5, 2021

Two decades have passed and, at the base of the trend, the allure of celebrities continues to be. Only the faces changed. At the Venice Film Festival, Kristen Stewart wore a Chanel dress with matching pants, a moment that did not go unnoticed.

Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have also shown their enthusiasm for 2000s trends. In an all-black outfit from Balenciaga, “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie proved that materials make all the difference and wore a leather skirt under a pair of cargo pants in the same material. Rosé, from the band Blackpink, wore a maxi dress with jeans for a more casual look.

To avoid the excesses – which can also be called mistakes – of the Y2K era, there are ways to maintain good taste. Matching the skirt (or the dress, as both options are used) with the bottom of the look is the first step. You can bet on a monochromatic look, prioritizing more sober tones, with the same tone in all the pieces. On the other hand, to take a risk, play with the proportions that can be more exaggerated. It takes some courage, if it weren’t such a divisive style, but maybe this comeback isn’t a lost cause.

Click on the gallery to remember some images from the 2000s, as well as how the trend is being adopted by different types of people.

