US Capitol Attack CPI summons Donald Trump to testify | World

The commission of congressmen of the United States that investigates the attack on the country’s Congress on January 6, 2021, this Friday (21) summoned former President Donald Trump to testify.

Share this report via WhatsApp

Share this report via Telegram

Trump’s summons is the commission’s boldest move so far (it’s a sort of CPI of the invasion of Congress, which in the US is called the Capitol; see below for more information about the attack).

If Trump heeds the summons and tells lies in his testimony, he could face legal trouble — it is a federal crime to declare lies in Congress.

The forecast is that the deposition will be made around the 14th of November.

The commission also asked for some documents, and expects the papers to be delivered on November 4th.

Trump, however, may refuse to attend. According to US media, he is likely to claim that a former president may be required to answer questions in a congressional commission that investigates crimes.

Congressional committee investigating Capitol attack summons Trump to testify

Steve Bannon, Former Trump Strategist, Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison for Not Collaborating in Investigation into Capitol Invasion

Commission Investigating Capitol Attack Summons Trump to Testify; ex-president can appeal

On January 6, 2021, around noon, in an impassioned speech in the heart of the capital, Trump urged his supporters to “fight like hell” against alleged “massive election fraud”. He then returned to the White House as the crowd launched an attack on Congress.

More than 850 people were arrested for the attack on Congress, whichleft 5 dead and 140 wounded police.

Trump is not expected to cooperate with the committee’s demands. On his social network Truth Network, he stated that the committee is a laughing stock.

He has already asked his allies not to cooperate, and argues that the former president has the right to keep their conversations secret (he says this is part of executive privilege).

Is it a crime to defy a subpoena from Congress in the US?

Yup. An 1857 law provides that failure to comply with a congressional subpoena can carry a penalty of 1 to 12 months. For this to happen, however, there are several protocols.

1: ‘Contempt of Congress’

The first step is up to the Legislature itself. Representatives must vote to determine whether a person has disrespected Congress. If this proposal is approved, the case is referred to the Department of Justice so that a criminal case can be opened.

2: Department of Justice

The Justice Department then decides whether to bring criminal charges against the subpoena who refused to appear.