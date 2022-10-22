Varela feels thigh pain and misses Flamengo against América-MG

Flamengo’s match against the Minas Gerais team will be this Saturday (22)

Flamengo won another problem to face América-MG, this Saturday (22): Varela. With a muscle discomfort in the left thigh, the right side does not travel to Belo Horizonte. Holder of the position, Rodinei would no longer play, preserved for the Libertadores final, a week later (29). Thus, the tendency is for Matheuzinho to be the starter. Rubro-Negro, in turn, highlighted the Uruguayan’s absence on social media.

In addition to Varela, Flamengo has four other injured players: Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio, who will only return in 2023, Thiago Maia and Vidal. The first does not worry, while the second is a doubt for the final of Libertadores, against Athletico-PR, on the 29th, in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Precisely because of this decision, Flamengo spared all the holders. The exception is the midfielder João Gomes, who did not play against Corinthians, last Wednesday (19), for the final of the Copa do Brasil, because he was suspended.

Thus, a probable lineup for Flamengo to face Ameria-MG this Saturday (22) has: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Gomes, Diego and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Matheus França. The ball will roll at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Independência.