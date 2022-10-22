Vasco can be one draw away from access this Saturday; understand | vasco

With three rounds to go in Serie B, Vasco can make a bigger leap towards the First Division in case of victory over Criciúma, at 4:30 pm this Saturday, in São Januário. Depending on the results of the teams that are just below the table, Jorginho’s team may be just one draw away from Serie A.

At the moment, the team has 56 points, followed by Sport (53), Sampaio Corrêa (52), Criciúma (52) and Ituano (51). These opponents cannot win. See the combination that Vasco needs:

Vasco wins Criciúma in São Januário

Londrina wins Sport at Estádio do Café

Ituano and Sampaio Corrêa draw at Novelli Junior

With that, Vasco would go to 59 points and open six points ahead of Sport and Sampaio Corrêa. On the other hand, he would take two opponents out of the dispute: Criciúma and Ituano, with 52 points, would have no more chances of reaching the Rio team.

In the next round, against Sampaio Corrêa, again at home, Vasco would only need a draw to guarantee themselves in Série A of the Brasileirão. That way, he would be four points behind Sport and Sampaio himself, just one game away from the end of the championship.

Anyway, Vasco depends only on you to confirm access in this final stretch and will have two consecutive games in São Januário, where he has not lost in the season.

If they win both matches, the team won’t have as much problem with the opponents. Even if Sport also wins their two clashes, they would need to take the difference in balance – currently the Cariocas have eight more goals than the Pernambuco ones. Leão has the fifth worst attack in Serie B and applied only one rout in the competition: 4-0 over CSA, for the 24th round.