Vasco vs Criciúma: see where to watch live, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

In another decision-making game in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Vasco and Criciúma face each other this Saturday, at 16:30 (GMT), in São Januário. The two clubs are in contention for access to the elite. All tickets were sold in advance.

O Vasco has a clear objective which is to guarantee a spot in the elite in the next two rounds, when they face Criciúma and Sampaio Corrêa in São Januário. A victory this Saturday will leave the club in a very comfortable situation. Depending on other results, the team from Rio can approach access and even play for a draw in the next round to move up. With 56 points, the club is in fourth place.

Winning away from home is the only thought of the Criciúma in this Saturday. After all, in case of defeat or tie, you will see the chances of access practically zero at the end of the round. To surprise the Cariocas, Cláudio Tencati bets on the good phase of the team and also on the integration. At the moment, Tigre has 52 points and appears in seventh place.

Vasco – Coach: Jorginho

Vasco will have the return of Léo Matos. After serving a suspension against Sport, the right-back returns in place of Miranda. Who should win a spot on the team is Alex Teixeira. Important in the games against Operário and Sport, the striker has been praised and was tested in place of Nenê.

Possible lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri, Andrey, Alex Teixeira, Marlon Gomes, Figueiredo and Eguinaldo.

who is out : Raniel and Luiz Henrique (suspended); Gabriel Dias and Riquelme (recovering from surgery).

: Raniel and Luiz Henrique (suspended); Gabriel Dias and Riquelme (recovering from surgery). hanging: Thiago Rodrigues, Anderson Conceição, Danilo Boza, Quintero, Matheus Barbosa, Andrey, Nenê and Eguinaldo.

Criciúma – Coach: Cláudio Tencati

The tricolor commander has no problem climbing the team against Vasco. The midfielder Arilson left the match against Ituano with ankle discomfort and was evaluated by the medical department at the beginning of the week. He normally participated in the last activities and is available in the game in São Januário.

Likely lineup: Gustavo; Cristovam, Rodrigo, Rayan and Hélder; Marcos Serrato, Arilson and Ítalo Melo; Hygor, Lohan and Fellipe Mateus.

Who is out: Léo Gonçalves and Tiago Marques (medical department); Tony (recovering from acute pulmonary thromboembolism); Rafael Bilu (transition).

Léo Gonçalves and Tiago Marques (medical department); Tony (recovering from acute pulmonary thromboembolism); Rafael Bilu (transition). hanging: Bocanegra, Caio Dantas, Claudinho, Cristovam, Hélder, Léo Costa, Lohan, Rafael Bilu and Zé Marcos.

