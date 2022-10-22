Vasco’s probable lineup against Criciúma

Vasco ended, this Friday, the preparation to face Criciúma, this Saturday, at 16:30, in São Januário. The trend is for coach Jorginho to make changes to the starting lineup.

One of them is natural. Suspended against Sport, Léo Matos resumes his spot on the right side. In the middle, the coach did tests during the week with Alex Teixeira in place of Nenê. This is the main question. The fans’ preference is for Alex.

The attacking midfielder started very well in his last two games and guaranteed four points to Vasco. In Ponta Grossa, Alex Teixeira came off the bench and scored two goals in the turn over Operário. In Recife, the player also entered the second half and suffered the penalty that resulted in Raniel’s equalizing goal against Sport.

Vasco’s probable lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê (Alex Teixeira), Marlon Gomes, Figueiredo and Eguinaldo.

Marlon Gomes, who complied with a concussion protocol after a head injury in the match against Sport, returned to training normally with the group this week. Eguinaldo, who lost his stepmother in a tragic accident last Tuesday, also participated in activities at CT Moacyr Barbosa. The two are available to Jorginho to play this Saturday.

Raniel and Luiz Henrique are out. The two received a red card against Sport and are suspended. There is even the possibility of losing more games: the STJD preventively suspended the striker and midfielder. The punishment is valid for 30 days (limited to two matches), while the duo awaits trial for the episodes that happened on Ilha do Retiro.