Vidal will undergo drainage in his right ankle

Flamengo informed, earlier this evening (21), that midfielder Vidal will undergo a drainage after suffering a trauma to his right leg, and generates attention for the Libertadores final, on the 29th.

The player received a blow to the ankle in the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Corinthians, last Wednesday. He started in the place of the suspended João Gomes and ended up substituted in the second half, showing a great discomfort in the place.

After the match, he shared a photo on social media in which he showed his right ankle quite swollen.

Also according to Rubro-Negro, the procedure will be “due to pain and increased volume with internal liquid”. After the duel with Timão, coach Dorival Júnior mentioned that both the Chilean and Thiago Maia acted “in sacrifice”.

“Thiago played on the basis of sacrifice, like Vidal. It was an important moment because we lost a fundamental player, João. If he was, he could be alternating with Vidal and Thiago. time. Because we demand a lot from both players”, he said.

Image: Reproduction

Flamengo faces Athletico-PR in the Libertadores final on Saturday of next week, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

See Flamengo’s note:

“The athlete Vidal suffered a trauma in the right leg. Due to pain and increased volume with internal liquid, the player will undergo a drainage this Friday. Following, he will undergo treatment”.