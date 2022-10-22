VIDEO: Ex-President of China Escorted Out of Communist Party Congress | World

1 of 1 Former Chinese President Hu Jintao is removed from his seat alongside current leader Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in the Great Hall of the People of Beijing on Oct 22, 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

