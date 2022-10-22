VIDEO: Ex-President of China Escorted Out of Communist Party Congress | World

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress on Saturday (22). The Chinese government did not explain the reason for this withdrawal.
Hu, 79, is Xi Jinping’s immediate predecessor and was seated to the left of the current leader. He was led off the stage of the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two commissioners. (See video above)
Giving the impression of being distressed, Hu appears to resist as flight attendants escort him out. On his way out, he exchanged words with Xi and patted Prime Minister Li Keqiang on the shoulder, seated to Xi’s right.
Video of the incident, highly unusual given the meticulous stage management of most of these events, was widely shared on social media but could not be found on China’s heavily censored social media platforms.
State media coverage of the ceremony did not include the scene, which took place just as journalists were entering the hall.
The Communist Party Congress, which takes place every five years, ended on Saturday.
