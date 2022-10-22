Vikings: Actress Says She Hasn’t Watched ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

After playing the character Lagertha in “Vikings”, the actress Katheryn Winnick now works on the new ABC series called “Big Sky”. It tells the story of two sisters who were kidnapped on a remote road in Montana.

Photo – Reproduction/History/MGM Television

Detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt team up with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) to investigate who is behind the mysterious disappearance. About the series originally aired by the History channel, Winnick said that the role changed his career.

“’Vikings’ was definitely a big turning point in my career..”, the star stated (via: Vader)

Katheryn also revealed that she hasn’t watched the spin-off yet.”Vikings: Valhalla”. The Netflix production takes place about 100 years after the events of the original series. She revealed that she hasn’t watched every episode of “Vikings” either.

“I did not watched it yet. In fact, I haven’t seen the whole ‘Vikings’ yet. I was very close to it and I promised myself that one day I would watch every season.” said the star.