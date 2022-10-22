Vikings: Ragnar Lothbrok’s Interpreter Reveals Heartbreaking Story About His Family’s Past

Actor Travis Fimmel revealed in an interview with Interview Magazine an emotional story about his grandparents. Known for having interpreted Ragnar Lothbrok in “vikings”, Fimmel also stated that he has always loved the work of Mel Gibson (Braveheart).

Photo – Playback/Instagram/@katherynwinnick

“I’ve always loved Mel Gibson. I think it’s amazing. I love the humor he brings to everything. And he’s an Australian. I would love to work with him. I am proud of the Australian country. I just like where I grew up. I think you have a lot in common with people who grew up like you.”, began the actor.

In the sequence, the interpreter of Ragnar still revealed that when he was a child he thought he would become a farmer.

“When you were growing up, did you think you would be a farmer?”questioned the journalist, receiving the following response from Travis:

“yes i still like”, he replied, stating that his parents had just sold the farm where they lived and this made him very sad, despite still visiting other local residents.

To top it off, Travis revealed an emotional story about his family’s past.

“My grandparents were always farmers. My grandfather has already passed away. They started with a very small farm, and then my uncle and dad kept expanding and expanding and getting more farms. My grandmother worked there until she was 85. She is 91 now. She was milking at 85 years old before my grandfather died, and then, she couldn’t go out there anymore. My grandpa had Parkinson’s, he couldn’t shift gears [enquanto dirigia], so my grandmother would change the gear of the car to help him. He couldn’t see very well, my grandmother was his eyes. My grandmother never got a license (to drive). She drove but never got a license. They used to drive about half an hour every morning to the farm. They retired and got a place in town. After retirement, they started driving every morning at 5 o’clock or whatever.”, revealed Fimmel, demonstrating the affection and simplicity of his grandparents.