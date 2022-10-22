VP scales Corinthians with mixed team; Santos will have Marcos Leonardo

Santos and Corinthians will play, tonight (22), at 7pm, the Clássico Alvinegro, in Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

Winning this match is of paramount importance for both teams, who aim to qualify for the South American competitions next year.

For the confrontation, coach Vitor Pereira selected Timão with the mixed team: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Robert Renan, Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Fausto, Maycon, Giuliano and Gustavo Mosquito; Yuri Alberto and Roger Guedes.

The Corinthians reserves will be Carlos Miguel, Gil, Renato Augusto, Ramiro, Mateus Vital, Fagner, Cantillo, Bruno Méndez, Bruno Melo, Roni, Du Queiroz and Giovane.

On the side of Peixe, Marcos Leonardo, who was doubtful after being hit in the back against Bragantino, will be among the holders. Interim Orlando Ribeiro will take to the field João Paulo, Madson, Luiz Felipe, Alex and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Ed Carlos; Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

Mazoti, Auro, Derick, Lucas Pires, Sandry, Vinícius Zanocelo, Bruno Oliveira, Carlos Sánchez, Jhojan Julio, Lucas Barbosa, Miguelito and Rwan Seco are the substitutes for Alvinegro Praiano.

Packed by two consecutive victories, Santos is in 12th place, with 43 points. Corinthians is fifth, with 54.