Website reveals Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles romance status after recent controversies

Apparently, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles didn’t let the troubled behind-the-scenes of “Don’t Worry Honey” affect their relationship. According to an anonymous source, interviewed by Entertainment Tonight on Thursday (20), the couple ended up getting even closer after going through a few good times during the film’s release tour.

“The press tour was stressful”said the contact. “The goal was to let their work speak for itself – but it backfired”, remembered. Olivia’s second directorial project premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September this year, amid rumors about a disagreement between the production’s star Florence Pugh and the director, as well as an alleged spat from the former director. One Direction in their co-star Chris Pine.

According to the insider, though, the lovebirds feel that now is the time to move on and enjoy the time together to reconnect. During the events in Italy, the couple maintained a strictly professional demeanor, even sitting apart during the exhibition. The unexpected situation left fans with the flea behind their ear.

Recently, the stars were involved in another scandal after a ex-nanny reveals that Wilde would have started romance with Styles while still in relationship with Jason Sudeikis. In a bombastic interview with the Daily Mail, the woman stated that the filmmaker was still talking about marrying the “Ted Lasso” star until the end of October 2020. However, in November, she ended the relationship, a few weeks after the wedding. start of filming his new project.

According to the outlet, the breakup was far from a mutual decision and Sudeikis was taken by surprise. The actor even tried, desperately, to stop her from leaving the house to go see Harry, by jumping under his car.

to the portal TMZ, the young woman revealed her identity and said her name was Erika Genaro. She claimed that she received a message, written directly by Sudeikis, in which the comedian called Olivia a “deeply painful mess” that didn’t live in reality. According to the professional, Wilde would have donated her dog, Gordon, a few weeks after meeting the new star of Marvel. The reason would be so that she could have more free time to spend with the singer.

After the first allegations made by the employee, Sudeikis and Wilde even issued a joint statement. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to know that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scattered accusations about us publicly.,” the note read, according to Page Six. “His 18-month campaign of harassment, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate climax. We will remain focused on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”, declared the artists.

