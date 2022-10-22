West YouTube cannot publish videos for 7 days. Because?

On June 3, 2020 the website of West published a note entitled “Crimes and violence mark the ‘demonstrations’ in the USA”. The note showed how the death of George Floyd in the US was serving as a pretext for all kinds of aggression and brutality in the name of “the fight against racism”.

The note was accompanied by some videos that showed protesters linked to the movement. Black Lives Matter setting fire to stores, looting establishments, and preventing police action. One of the videos showed a man surrounded by protesters, taking a bow and arrow to fend off the crowd.

870 days after publication, West received the following statement from YouTube:

Seven days of suspension to a week before the second round of elections? Who made this complaint, two and a half years after the publication of the note? Or was the decision an initiative of YouTube itself?

We do not have any information in this regard. The fact is that Westa duly registered and serious journalistic company acting within all legal parameters, is forced to interrupt the transmission of its three programs for a week — OesteCast, The Liberals and the Studio West.

The measure imposed by YouTube harms our subscribers and interrupts the free flow of information, guaranteed by the Brazilian Constitution in its article 200: “The manifestation of thought, creation, expression and information, in any form, process or vehicle, shall not suffer any restriction, subject to the provisions of this Constitution”.

The decision is based on the following company guideline:

“On YouTube, it is not prohibited to post content that shows violent or graphic scenes in a sensationalist or profiteering way. This includes footage, audio or images involving wars, accidents, medical procedures or other scenarios intended to shock or repulse viewers. These are just a few examples. Do not post content if you believe it may violate this policy. We analyze educational, documentary, artistic and scientific content on a case-by-case basis. Limited exceptions are fairs for content with sufficient and appropriate context, where the purpose of the publication is clear.”

We fully respect the company’s criteria. But we found the suspension moment and its rigidity strange.

Especially when we find examples of absolute violence like this suggestion for perfecting the technique of a murder:

Or this scene that is part of a journalistic coverage (like ours) and that, like the previous video, continues on YouTube:

We are awaiting further clarification from YouTube and an understanding that we provide a serious and responsible public information service.