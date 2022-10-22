What are the motherboard types?

THE Motherboard is one of the main components of a computer. After all, this is where all the other parts will be installed. In fact, the motherboard can even limit what types of processors, memories and HDDs or SSDs you can buy. Therefore, choosing a good motherboard is essential when building your computer.

However, there are hundreds of models for sale on the market. And to make matters worse, there are several motherboard formats. Surely you must have heard of the acronyms ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX and so on. In this article we will clarify precisely these terms. By the end of this article you will be able to differentiate each type clearly.

What is a Motherboard?

Before we get into motherboard types, let’s first clarify what is a motherboard. It is a part that serves to interconnect all the other components of the computer.

The motherboard has slots and connectors for specific parts. For example, the socket is where we fit the processor. There are slots for mounting the modules of RAM memory. PCIe slots are used to connect video cards. The SATA and NVMe ports are used to install HDs and SSDs. And the motherboard also has power connectors, which is where we plug in the power supply. These are just some of the connectors and slots present on a conventional motherboard.

The technology market is all standardized. That is, each of the components must follow specific standards developed and approved by the industry. In the case of motherboards we call it form factor or, loosely translated, form factor. It concerns the dimensions of the motherboard.

In the case of desktop computers, the most used standards are ATX and Micro ATX. For smaller PCs, there are other formats such as Mini ITX, Nano ITX and others. In the next paragraphs we will discuss the differences between each of them.

ATX standard

Let’s start talking about ATX standard. From our list this is the oldest standard and the largest in dimensions. ATX means Advanced Technology Extended. This standard has been in use on the market since 1995. It came to replace the old Baby AT standard, which has long since fallen out of use.

An ATX motherboard must be 305 x 244 millimeters in size. Every motherboard also has holes. These holes are used to screw the motherboard into the case, making it very secure. Therefore, the ATX standard also determines the position of each of the holes.

Furthermore, the pattern also determines the position of each component on the motherboard. For example, if you compare, all motherboards in the ATX standard have PCI Express slots located at the bottom and left of the board. So, when installing a video card, the connectors will face towards the back of the case. In general, the processor and memory banks are also located in the same places.

Micro ATX Standard (mATX)

As the name implies, the Micro ATX standard, or mATX, is a scaled-down version of ATX. In fact, its dimensions are 244 x 244 millimeters. It’s roughly the size of a 10-inch tablet. This standard was first introduced in 1997. It was developed for medium to small sized cases. It didn’t take long for this pattern to become popular.

The difference between ATX and Micro ATX is just the size. That is, all other specifications are the same, such as the position of the holes and the position of each of the components.

The ATX standard still has other variations. This is the case with the Extended ATX (EATX). Here the motherboard is sized 305 x 330 millimeters. In other words, it’s a pretty big handboard! However, this pattern is quite unusual in the market.

Mini ITX Standard

type motherboards Mini ITX (Information Technology Extended) were made for compact PCs. Perhaps you have already seen this type of PC, which is commonly used in public offices and offices in general. The advantage of this type of computer is that it takes up little space on the table without giving up the versatility of a PC.

The Mini ITX standard says that motherboards must have the dimensions of 170 x 170 millimeters. It is smaller than a 7 inch tablet. This makes this type of motherboard 40% smaller than a Micro ATX. So perfect for smaller cabinets.

But the small size takes its toll. Many models of Mini ITx motherboards have few expansion slots. In some cases, even the processor is soldered onto the board, preventing any kind of upgrade. All this to save even more space.

Nano ITX Standard

As you might already be imagining, the Nano ITX standard represents even smaller motherboards. And, in fact, motherboards that follow this standard have dimensions of 119 x 119 millimeters. That is, it is a smaller plate than the screen of many modern smartphones. Due to this, the level of integration between the components is even higher.

Nano ITX motherboards are not designed for regular PCs. They are typically used in devices with low power consumption. As an example, we can mention some media centers and industrial automation systems.

Pico ITX Standard

Finally, we come to the smallest motherboard standard on the market. And the ITX peak. In this standard, motherboards are sized 99 x 71 millimeters. In terms of inches, it’s just 3.9 x 2.8 inches. A Pico ITX motherboard fits in the palm of your hand, literally.

It’s obvious that a board of this tiny size is aimed at low-power applications. This type of board is often used in industrial automation systems, car computers, monitoring systems, among other such things. Below you can see a figure comparing all the patterns mentioned in this article.

motherboard quality

To close this article with a flourish, it is important to point out that the differences between motherboards go far beyond size. A market as diverse as technology requires products to serve the most diverse audiences.

In the case of motherboards, the most complete models are equipped with a series of features that directly impact the quality and durability of the component. For example, top-of-the-line models feature high-quality voltage regulator circuits. This circuit is responsible for bringing the electric current to the ideal voltage for the processor.

Depending on the motherboard model and category, it may have fewer or more expansion slots. In addition to using high-speed tracks and buses such as PCI Express 5.0 x16. Anyway, there are a number of other features that should be taken into account when choosing a new motherboard. But that is a subject for a future article.