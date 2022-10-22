What The Cast Of True Blood Are Up To Now » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

During seven seasons, between 2008 and 2014, True Blood was one of the most popular fantasy series on television. The show was based on a series of books by Charlaine Harris and, alongside the Twilight films, True Blood was a precursor to the vampire craze of the time. Its memorable characters have led to a passionate fanbase, multiple awards and, after nearly a decade, a True Blood reboot is in development.

True Blood was set in a world where vampires had finally come out of hiding and were trying to integrate into society despite prejudice and opposition, and as such the series often incorporated real social issues and progressive themes. The antics of main character Sookie Stackhouse and her supernatural friends in Bon Temps, as they became entangled in dark romances and rivalries, were brought to life by a massive cast of actors. For many of them, it was their breakout role, and they’ve since expanded their acting careers. Here’s what the cast of True Blood is doing now.

Sookie Stackhouse – Anna Paquin

Sookie, the telepathic waitress from Bon Temps, was the star of True Blood and was played by Anna Paquin. In 2009, Paquin won a Golden Globe for her performance as Sookie Stackhouse. She recently played Robert de Niro’s on-screen daughter Peggy Sheeran in the irishBrenda Warner in the sports biopic, american underdog, and Mary Ann Broberg in the drama miniseries A Friend of the Family. She continues to star as publicist Robyn in the Amazon Prime series Flack and will star as Emma in the upcoming drama film, A little light.

Bill Compton – Stephen Moyer

Bill, played by Stephen Moyer, a 174-year-old vampire, was Sookie’s first love in True Blood and his final emotional request was to be killed by her hands after he contracted a deadly virus. Although they didn’t end up together on the show, in real life Compton and Paquin fell in love on set and are now married with two children. More recently, Compton played Troy, a father in a post-apocalyptic world in last survivors, and CIA handler Vern Lang in the eight-episode series Lucky son.

Eric Northman – Alexander Skarsgard

Eric, played by Alexander Skarsgård, was the owner of the Viking-vampire bar and another of Sookie’s love interests in True Blood. He later returned to familiar territory in his acting when he played Viking Amleth in the nordic. Skarsgård also starred as Randall Flagg in The stand, Apocalyptic adaptation of Stephen King and Nathan Lind’s TV series in the MonsterVerse movie Godzilla vs Kong. He has future roles in the sci-fi horror movie infinity pool and the dramatic film, Eric Larue.

Alcide Herveaux – Joe Manganiello

Alcide the werewolf, played by Joe Manganiello, was Sookie’s third love interest and the couple stayed together until his death. Manganiello’s best-known post-productionTrue Blood paper is like Big Dick Richie in Magic Mike. His most recent projects include the comedy-drama Metal Lords, as well as roles in dark fantasy animation The Spine of the Night. He was also a voice actor in Koati, next to his wife, Modern Family star, Sofia Vergara. He also appeared in Love, Death and Robots season 3. Manganiello has upcoming roles in geek comedy series Mythical Mission, and the movie The Kill Room, starring alongside Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.

Tara Thornton – Rutina Wesley

Tara (Rutina Wesley) was Sookie’s best friend in True Blood, who had to reluctantly face being turned into a vampire later in the series. The character was killed off at the beginning of True Blood season 7, which was just one of the many plot decisions that made the final season so disappointing for audiences. Wesley went on to play Reba McClane in Cannibal, Nova Bordelon in the award-winning drama series Sugar Queen, and Athena in the DC miniseries DMZ she will soon appear in the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, in an as-yet-unrevealed role.

Jason Stackhouse – Ryan Kwanten

Jason, played by Ryan Kwanten, was Sookie’s older brother. He was a womanizer who was also temporarily part of an anti-vampire cult before settling into life as the deputy sheriff of Bon Temps. Kwanten recently starred in the horror anthology series Amazon Prime. They. He was also in the action movie, section 8, the independent science fiction Expired, and starred in the horror movie Glorious, alongside JK Simmons.

Lafayette Reynolds – Nelsan Ellis

Lafayette Reynolds, played by Nelsan Ellis, was Tara’s cousin and friend of Sookie, who later in the series discovered her latent middle abilities. He was one of four characters who appeared in all of the True Blood episode. Lafayette was brought to life by Ellis, who sadly passed away in 2017 at age 39. Prior to that, Ellis starred as Tyrik in the drama film true to the game and as Shinwell Johnson in the series Elementary.

Pam Swynford de Beaufort – Kristin Bauer van Straten

Pam Swynford de Beaufort was played by Kristin Bauer Van Straten and was a descendant of Eric and co-owner of the bar Fangtasia. She was extremely loyal to Eric as her creator, and she was later responsible for eventually turning Tara into a vampire. Straten continues to act and is also a passionate animal rights activist. Your career after True Blood included roles as Maleficent in Once Upon a time, Shannon in the Facebook Watch series holy lies, and Bree in the thriller Paradise Cove.

Arlene Fowler Bellefleur – Carrie Preston

Arlene was played by Carrie Preston and served as Sookie’s psychic medium friend and later became the owner of Bellefleur’s Bar and Grill, formerly known as Merlotte’s. In 2013 Preston won an Emmy for his role in the political drama series The good wife. She recently starred opposite Kevin Bacon in the movie slasher They/They. Preston and Bacon also appear together in the sci-fi rom-com Space oddity. Preston has an upcoming role in the comedy-drama The remnants.

Jesús Velasquez – Kevin Alejandro

Jesús Velasquez was played by Kevin Alejandro, was Lafayette’s boyfriend and a powerful Brujo who died at the end of True Blood season 4. Alejandro later went on to have a starring role as Detective Daniel Espinoza in the six-season fantasy series Lucifer, and he voiced Jayce in the hit Netflix animated series Arcane. He currently stars as Manny in the drama series country of fire and will play Sam Quintana in the upcoming rom-com adaptation Aristotle and Dante discover the secrets of the universe.