WhatsApp can be an AWESOME platform to sell; see how to earn money through the app

WhatsApp is a cross-platform application, mainly known for the possibility of sending instant text and voice messages through the smartphones. Furthermore, the platform also allows users to upload videos, images and files, in addition to being able to make free calls when connected to the internet. The application emerged in the United States and became popular in several places around the world, including Brazil. Currently, in Brazil, the platform is the most used to send text messages and is also widely used in work environments.

So check out some tips on how to use the app to boost your sales.

Learn how to sell by WhatsApp

WhatsApp can present itself as a good sales platform, so many people use it that way. With this, the application even makes the use of business accounts available. So, in addition to being able to promote and sell your products, it is also important to know the tools and know how to articulate to convince the customer to buy your product. Thus, the application shows itself as an opportunity for companies due to customer relationship management.

The business consultant and professor at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) explains that it is important to maintain consistency in communication with the client and also to be aligned with other communication channels. So, here are some tips to boost your sales via WhatsApp.

1. Do not use sales messages

First of all, it is important to avoid sending sales messages in groups, this is because this is not a situation well regarded by customers. Remember that the person you are trying to sell your product to must feel exclusive, so messages must be sent individually. However, remember not to be pushy about constantly sending messages because they won’t always be relevant to the customer and they may still feel uncomfortable with your inbox full of messages.

2. Follow Netiquette Rules

Basic etiquette rules must be followed in all messages sent. The rules in question are to start the text with an informal formation that attracts your client more and makes him feel special. However, avoid sending messages with very intimate and slang expressions, the message should bring the consumer closer but not make them feel coerced by the company, since calling them by nicknames such as “little love” or “little flower” may not be to the liking of all. Also, it is necessary to pay attention to the spelling rules and use punctuation and capital letters according to the Portuguese grammar.

3. Don’t send daily messages

Sending daily messages can be quite stressful for the customer. That’s because he can end up blocking the company. Thus, it is more interesting for communication to take place every 15 days or when the customer contacts the company on his own.

4. Send messages with real reasons

In addition, messages must also contain some reason for the customer’s interest to be sent, such as promotions, a product launch, an event or feedback on technical assistance after a sales call.

