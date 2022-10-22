WhatsApp failed? See the importance of emptying the cache frequently

Our cell phone can handle a lot! There are videos, photos, audios and so many other contents that can harm the efficiency of the devices. Even more so for those who use apps like WhatsApp in their work routine. If this is your case, learn the importance of emptying the cache frequently to ensure it works properly.

Are maintenance simple and fast that can make all the difference. With some care you will notice the difference, with your cell phone more efficient than before. Remember that tools like WhatsApp store a lot of data and actions every day. Therefore, it is very good to pay special attention to them.

Empty WhatsApp cache

A lot of data in the app is used temporarily, but it takes up a lot of memory space. That’s why many problems arise in processing. Did you know that simple care can change this situation for good?

By emptying the cache, you will be helping to free up more storage space. storage. On average it is 1GB. By doing the process, other errors are eliminated. Not to mention that you no longer have files that are unnecessary and are just there to take up space.

See steps on Android devices

Access your phone’s ”Settings” and then click on “Applications”, selecting “WhatsApp”. Choose the “Storage” option and finish by clicking on “Clear cache data”. Remember that you must access the smartphone settings, not the app itself.

Check out the step-by-step on iOS now

open the Whatsapp and access the “Settings”, different from the step by step mentioned in the Android system. Click on the “Data and Storage” section and then “Storage Usage”. There is a tool that allows you to delete duplicate content and conversations individually.

Do this often to eliminate what is useless. You will see that there will be more space left to take new photos and occupy your cell phone with what really matters. Enjoy the tip!