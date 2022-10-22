WhatsApp is planning function against “spy”

Did you know that WhatsApp is planning anti-spy function? Well, if you still don’t know, check out this content now.

User privacy is one of the most discussed topics by WhatsApp users who increasingly want privacy within the app.

For this, the app is constantly updating its security information to make the app more and more pleasant and practical for its users.

Some of its updates, for example, have given users to lock the app by PIN or fingerprint, one-time message view, etc.

However, WhatsApp has not reached its limit and promises its users to bring more functions that will increase your privacy when chatting.

What is the new tool that will stop the app “spies”?

The tool that will prevent you from being unduly watched by people you don’t want will be released soon and will prevent people from being able to see your “Online” Status.

So, while you are logged into the app, no one will be able to see your status and monitor your activities and presence in the app, ensuring more privacy.

In this way, complementing a similar function, the last seen setting, which prevents users from seeing the last time they were online.

In addition, it should also work in a similar way, where you will choose who can see your status, within the 4 standard alternatives:

“Everyone” View, “Nobody” View, “My Contacts” View, and “My Contacts Except” View.

Does the feature already have a release date?

Despite being a major update and already being awaited by thousands of users, the “bad” news is that there is still no expected release date.

However, according to Mark Zuckerberg, the function is already being tested on iPhones, as well as other functions that are also in development such as blocking print on single-view images.

Anyway, what we have left is to wait anxiously and wait for the official announcement of the new update.

Image: Eliseu Geisler/shutterstock.com