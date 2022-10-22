WhatsApp releases video and voice call links; learn how to use

Announced in September by Meta, the role of create links for voice and video calls on WhatsApp is finally available to all app users. The broad rollout has arrived in the latest version of the app, which is now available on Android and iOS.

The tool to create call links brings WhatsApp closer to other great conferencing apps such as Zoom and Google Meet. With the new feature, the user only needs to share the URL with other users so that they can join the voice and video group.

As the novelty is linked with the call function, it is currently only possible use the links in the mobile version of WhatsApp. When opening the URL on the computer, the user is directed to a QR Code to join the voice or video group using the smartphone.

How to create call links on WhatsApp?

Creating links to share calls on WhatsApp is very simple and follows a similar path on Android and iOS. Check out a short walkthrough below:

1- Open WhatsApp and click on the calls tablocated in the upper right corner of the app screen.

2- At the top of the page, click on the option “Create Call Link”

3 – In option “Call type”, select voice or video. Then choose the share link option, via WhatsApp or by copying the URL.